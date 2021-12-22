Thunderbirds Announce Rescheduled Road Game Dates
December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced rescheduled game dates for three road games that were impacted by league postponements earlier this month.
The Thunderbirds @ Hartford Wolf Pack game, originally slated for Dec. 1 at the XL Center in Hartford, has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. in Hartford.
The Thunderbirds @ Rochester Americans game, originally slated for Dec. 3 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. in Rochester.
The Thunderbirds @ Toronto Marlies game, originally slated for Dec. 4 at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, has now been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. in Toronto.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2021
- Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones December 29 Syracuse-Laval Game - AHL
- Three San Jose Barracuda Players Placed in AHL's Covid-19 Protocol - San Jose Barracuda
- 5 Things: Heat at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Andrej Sustr to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Wrap Pre-Break Slate Wednesday at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Thunderbirds Announce Rescheduled Road Game Dates - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Look to Wrap up Two Points Before Holiday Break - Hartford Wolf Pack
- American Hockey League Postpones 2022 All-Star Classic - AHL
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Tangle with Wolf Pack Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Trap Eagles, Collect 4-1 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Phantoms Top Hershey, Point Streak at 5 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Melnichuk Makes 34 Saves in San Jose's 4-1 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Create Multiple Chances; Come up Short in 2-0 Loss to Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Thunderbirds Announce Rescheduled Road Game Dates
- Thunderbirds Players & Fans Donate 500+ Toys for Tots
- Blues Recall Kostin, Assign Peca & Toropchenko to T-Birds
- T-Birds Come Away with Point in Hartford
- MacEachern's "Mac-Nificent" Night Lifts T-Birds Past Wolf Pack