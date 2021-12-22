Thunderbirds Announce Rescheduled Road Game Dates

December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced rescheduled game dates for three road games that were impacted by league postponements earlier this month.

The Thunderbirds @ Hartford Wolf Pack game, originally slated for Dec. 1 at the XL Center in Hartford, has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. in Hartford.

The Thunderbirds @ Rochester Americans game, originally slated for Dec. 3 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. in Rochester.

The Thunderbirds @ Toronto Marlies game, originally slated for Dec. 4 at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, has now been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. in Toronto.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.