American Hockey League Postpones 2022 All-Star Classic

December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced today that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 AHL All-Star Classic, scheduled for February 6-7 in Laval, Que., will not be held.

"The Laval Rocket and Place Bell have done an outstanding job preparing to host our All-Star Classic festivities this year," said Howson. "But with the event only six weeks away and faced with ongoing challenges pertaining to health and safety, international travel, and group gatherings, the League and the Rocket organization feel it is in everybody's best interests to postpone the event. We remain committed to bringing the All-Star Classic to Laval in the future."

"Postponing the All-Star Classic for a second year is disappointing, but unfortunately unavoidable in the circumstances," said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH. "This is one of the most prestigious events in the AHL and we look forward to hosting this major event at Place Bell. We are very grateful to our fans and partners for their loyalty during this difficult time. We also want to thank the American Hockey League for their confidence and their collaboration on this project."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.