American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Stockton-San Diego Game
December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Stockton Heat, their game scheduled for tonight at San Diego (AHL Game #399) has been postponed.
The Heat organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
