Tonight's Stockton-San Diego Game Postponed

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls vs. the Stockton Heat game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 has been postponed.

Per the American Hockey League:

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Stockton Heat, their game scheduled for tonight at San Diego (AHL Game #399) has been postponed.

The Heat organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Information on the rescheduled game and ticketing details will be communicated in the following days.

