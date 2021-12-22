Tonight's Hershey Bears Game Postponed
December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced that tonight's Hershey Bears game versus Lehigh Valley at GIANT Center has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears. A make-up date is yet to be determined.
Fans who purchased tickets to tonight's game are asked to hold them at this time, and further information will be communicated once the game is rescheduled. Fans who have questions may contact the GIANT Center Box Office at hersheyboxoffice@hersheypa.com.
This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2021
- Joseph Scores Late, But Penguins Fall to Bears, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tonight's Hershey Bears Game Postponed - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Lehigh Valley-Hershey Game - AHL
- Phantoms at Hershey Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Stockton-San Diego Game - AHL
- Stockton at San Diego Postponed - Stockton Heat
- Tonight's Stockton-San Diego Game Postponed - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones December 29 Syracuse-Laval Game - AHL
- Three San Jose Barracuda Players Placed in AHL's Covid-19 Protocol - San Jose Barracuda
- 5 Things: Heat at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Andrej Sustr to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Wrap Pre-Break Slate Wednesday at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Thunderbirds Announce Rescheduled Road Game Dates - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Look to Wrap up Two Points Before Holiday Break - Hartford Wolf Pack
- American Hockey League Postpones 2022 All-Star Classic - AHL
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Tangle with Wolf Pack Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Trap Eagles, Collect 4-1 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Phantoms Top Hershey, Point Streak at 5 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Melnichuk Makes 34 Saves in San Jose's 4-1 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Create Multiple Chances; Come up Short in 2-0 Loss to Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.