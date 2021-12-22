Tonight's Hershey Bears Game Postponed

(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced that tonight's Hershey Bears game versus Lehigh Valley at GIANT Center has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears. A make-up date is yet to be determined.

Fans who purchased tickets to tonight's game are asked to hold them at this time, and further information will be communicated once the game is rescheduled. Fans who have questions may contact the GIANT Center Box Office at hersheyboxoffice@hersheypa.com.

This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.

