IceHogs Create Multiple Chances; Come up Short in 2-0 Loss to Admirals

December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs (11-11-1-1) generated multiple scoring chances, but couldn't get the puck to bounce their way in a 2-0 setback to the Milwaukee Admirals (11-13-2-0) at BMO Harris Bank Center Tuesday night.

IceHogs and Admirals skated to a scoreless 40 minutes of action with limited chances in the first and second periods. The IceHogs fired 10 shots in the opening frame and 11 in the second and Admirals goalie Connor Ingram (W, 29 saves on 29 shots) held the club off the board. After seeing just six shots in the first period, IceHogs keeper Collin Delia (L, 26 saves on 28 shots) kept the Admirals in check with 15 stops in the second period.

In the third, the Admirals broke through on the power play with team captain Cole Schneider's team-leading 11th goal on the season 4:54 into the period. With a quick fake, Schneider found space around the right leg pad of Delia to make it 1-0.

The IceHogs pushed back and continued to pepper Ingram with chances, but he denied every look his direction. Admirals forward Rocco Grimaldi capitalized on an empty net with 45 seconds to play to seal the victory for the visiting club.

The IceHogs went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Admirals went 1-for-4.

Happy Holidays from the Rockford IceHogs!

After their AHL Holiday break, the IceHogs return to action on Monday, Dec. 27 against the Iowa Wild at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs on New Year's Eve! The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. as a part of a busy New Year's three-game in three-day weekend! Friday Night is a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission!

