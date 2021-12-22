Joseph Scores Late, But Penguins Fall to Bears, 4-1

December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Hershey Bears, 4-1, on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, where Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored the only point.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-9-1-2) saw a close game turn on its head late in the second period and never recovered. Pierre-Olivier Joseph did manage to prevent his team from being shut-out, notching the Penguins' only goal of the contest.

Joe Snively opened the scoring at 11:48 of the first period, sliding a shot from the slot past the far-side of Penguins goaltender Matt Jurusik.

In just his second AHL start, Jurusik made several acrobatic saves in the next period, keeping the Penguins within striking distance.

It looked as if Hershey's 1-0 lead would persist to the second intermission, until the Bears conjured a pair of goals in the final two minutes of the middle frame. Kody Clark slipped a pinballing puck underneath Jurusik with 1:21 left in the period, and then Axel Jonsson-Fjällby lit the lamp with 18.9 seconds left.

Joseph snapped Pheonix Copley's shutout bid with 2:45 left in regulation, but Matt Moulson reestablished his team's three-goal edge 80 seconds later.

Jurusik finished the night with 22 saves, while Copley posted 18 stops.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton looks for revenge when they visit Hershey this coming Saturday, Dec. 18. Puck drop between this weekend's meeting is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center. The Penguins' next home game isn't until after the holiday break when they host the Bears yet again on Monday, Dec. 27. Game time will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.