Heat Wrap Pre-Break Slate Wednesday at San Diego

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (18-2-2-1; 1st Pacific) at San Diego Gulls (9-12-1-0; 9th Pacific)

LOCATION: Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available both on Fox Sports Stockton 1280 and online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Make it eight straight games with a point for the Stockton Heat, with Calgary's AHL affiliate blowing past the Colorado Eagles on Saturday with a 5-2 win, the team's sixth consecutive victory at home. A four-goal second period put the Heat in the driver's seat as the club coasted to the win, sealing a home sweep to cap a three-wins-in-four-days sprint at Stockton Arena.

DOWN A SKATER, UP IN SCORE

Stockton's penalty kill has been a major key in the team's success over the past month, the club having killed 28 consecutive opponent power plays and nullifying 43 of the last 44, a stretch that dates back to the November 22 game against Ontario. In that time, the Heat PK has outscored opposing power plays by a 3-1 margin in 73:20 time on ice, most recently lighting the lamp with Luke Philp's tap-in on Saturday.

HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF

Dustin Wolf has won his last nine starts, including three last week with a midweek victory over Bakersfield and weekend sweep of Colorado. Stockton is a remarkable 16-0-2-0 in his last 18 appearances dating back to the 2020-21 season, the goalie leading the way with a 1.80 GAA and .941 SVP in that span. Wolf leads the AHL with 14 wins on the season and is second among active netminders with a 1.84 GAA and .940 SVP.

BIG FINN, BIG PRODUCTION

Eetu Tuulola has three points in Stockton's last two games, finding the back of the net in each and claiming Saturday's game-winning goal. He has five points in Stockton's last six contests and has a power play marker to his credit, scored in Friday's tilt against Colorado. In 97 career AHL games, Tuulola has 38 points with 18 goals, four of those game-winners.

JUST DUEH IT

Walker Duehr snapped his snake-bitten scoring streak with a pair of goals in Saturday's win, one a slap shot from the blue line and the other an empty netter in his first professional multi-goal game and second multi-point outing. It was Duehr's first goal since October 22 against the Gulls, the third game of the season and his second consecutive game with a lamp-lighter.

ON THE NICE LIST

Stockton has added a point to its tally three consecutive times in the last game before the holiday break, a 2-0-0-1 stretch that started in the 2017-18 season. The most recent pre-break outing came on December 21, 2019 at San Diego, a 4-3 shootout loss in which Stockton fell behind 2-0 in the first period before battling back to take a 3-2 advantage in the third. Glenn Gawdin, Matthew Phillips and Austin Czarnik all scored for the Heat.

