Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center. The Phantoms are the American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers. Tonight will mark five games in six nights for the Bears, as well as their eighth game in 12 days. Tonight is Hershey's final game before a brief Christmas break. The team will be back in action next on Monday, Dec. 27 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7-11-4-2) at Hershey Bears (12-9-2-1)

December 22, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #25 | GIANT Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (#52), Mike Dietrich (#15)

Linespersons: Andrew Bell (#43), Michael Magee (#41)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms squared off last night at the PPL Center, with the Phantoms earning a 2-1 win. Charlie Gerard scored for the Phantoms in the opening frame, and Connor Bunnamen added a goal in the second period to put Lehigh Valley ahead 2-0. In the third period, Ryan Dmowski scored at 16:53 to cut the Lehigh Valley lead to 2-1. The Bears pulled netminder Pheonix Copley in the closing minute and earned a power play to hold a 6-on-4 advantage. Hershey's Garrett Pilon scored as the horn sounded, but the puck did not enter the net until after the clock hit zero, and Lehigh Valley held on for the win. Hershey outshot the Phantoms 30-19 in the game and 22-9 in the final two periods. The Bears were 0-for-5 on the power play while the Phantoms were 0-for-3. Hershey is now 1-2-0-0 versus the Phantoms this season.

DMOWSKI ON A HEATER:Forward Ryan Dmowski scored Hershey's lone goal last night, giving him goals in three straight contests for the Chocolate and White. It's the first time in Dmowski's professional career he has accomplished this feat, and it ties him for the longest goal scoring streak of any Bear this season. The last time Dmowski had a scoring streak this long came during his senior season at UMass-Lowell. From Jan. 12-26, 2019, Dmowski scored in five straight games for the River Hawks, tallying six goals in the stretch. Dmowski has five points (4g, 1a) in 14 games this season with the Bears.

MEET THE NEW GUYS:

The Bears added two new players to the roster on professional tryouts yesterday. Forwards Christopher Brown and Marcus Vela both joined the club from the ECHL, and each player made their Hershey debuts last night. Brown joins the Bears from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen where he serves as captain of the club. The Bloomfield Hills, Mich. native has collected 19 points (5g, 14a) in 25 games this season for Jacksonville. He previously played 19 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, registering one assist. Vela has 20 points (12g, 8a) in 23 games for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season. The forward played six games for the AHL's San Jose Barracuda during the 2018-19 season, posting two assists.

WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS:

In the past few days, Hershey received reinforcements from its NHL parent club, the Washington Capitals. Forwards Brett Leason, Beck Malenstyn, and Joe Snively returned to the lineup last night after earning time with the big club. Leason spent the longest time in the NHL, appearing in 22 games with the Caps and scoring six points (3g, 3a). Last night was his first game with Hershey since Oct. 27. Malenstyn skated in 12 games with the Capitals, scoring his first NHL goal on Nov. 30 versus the Florida Panthers. He also collected his first NHL fight last Sunday versus the Los Angeles Kings. Snively made his NHL debut in that same game, earning an assist for his hometown Capitals. Snively is Hershey's leading scorer this season with 22 points (8g, 14a) in 22 games.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey's three-game win streak on the road ended last night...Lehigh Valley's Connor Bunnaman has goals in three straight games...Forward Drake Rymsha has assists in two of his past three games for Hershey...Tonight is Hershey's final game before the Christmas break. The Bears have won four of its past five games heading into Christmas break, dating back to 2015. The club's last win heading into Christmas break came two years ago to the day, when Hershey earned a 3-2 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Dec. 22, 2019 thanks to a third period comeback sparked by Matt Moulson.

