Stockton at San Diego Postponed
December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Stockton Heat, the scheduled game between the Heat and San Diego Gulls for Wednesday, December 22 at Pechanga Arena has been postponed.
The Heat organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
