Barracuda Trap Eagles, Collect 4-1 Win
December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda (10-12-1-0) netted a pair of power-play goals en-route to upending the Colorado Eagles (10-10-2-2), 4-1, on Tuesday night at the Budweiser Events Center. With the win, San Jose is now 4-0-1-0 against Colorado so far this year and have picked up wins in four of their last five games.
- Alexei Melnichuk (6-5-1) made 34 saves, notching his second-straight one-goal against performance. The second-year American Leaguer is now 4-0-1 against the Eagles this year.
- Jeff Viel (3, 4) netted the game's first goal 33 seconds into the first period and sealed the win with an empty-netter at 18:54 of the third. All four of Viel's goals this year have come against the Eagles.
- The Barracuda collected a pair of power-play goals on eight power-play chances, their seventh multi-man-advantage game of the year and fourth over its last five games.
- Sasha Chmelevski (5) buried a power-play goal and now has five points (3+2=5) over his last five games.
- In his first game back in the AHL since making his NHL debut last Friday against Vancouver, Jayden Halbgewachs (8) potted a power-play goal, his third PPG of the year and second in as many games.
- Jasper Weatherby made his AHL debut, collecting an assist, a +2 rating, and one shot on net.
The Barracuda return to action on Wed. Dec. 22 at 6:05 p.m. against the Colorado Eagles at the Budweiser Events Center.
