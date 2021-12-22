Three San Jose Barracuda Players Placed in AHL's Covid-19 Protocol

December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) today announced that the following three San Jose Barracuda players have been placed in the AHL's COVID-19 protocol:

D Nick Cicek

F Evander Kane

F Jasper Weatherby

According to the American Hockey League, the team's game tonight at the Colorado Eagles is still on as scheduled (6:05 p.m. PDT, Sharks Audio Network; AHLTV).

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

All San Jose Barracuda players and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and compliant with the AHL's COVID-19 testing and guidance protocols.

