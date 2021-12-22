Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket Game Postponed
December 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Syracuse Crunch, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Laval (AHL Game #418) has been postponed.
The Crunch organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
