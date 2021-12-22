Phantoms at Hershey Postponed

The American Hockey League has announced that Wednesday night's away game for Lehigh Valley at Hershey has been postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears. A make-up date has not been announced.

