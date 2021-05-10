Thunder Weekly, May 10

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a five-game road trip last weekend in Kansas City. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, May 6

Wichita at Kansas City, 7-5 W

Saturday, May 8

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-0 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, May 11

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Crosscheck COVID Night.

Friday, May 14

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Block Party and Community Night.

Saturday, May 15

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Youth Jersey Night, presented by Southern Star.

Sunday, May 16

Rapid City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., Team Photo Night, presented by NovaCare Physical Therapy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Wichita Furniture and Mattress and Dignity Memorial.

WICHITA

HOME: 16-10-3-1

AWAY: 20-6-3-1

OVERALL: 36-16-6-2

Last 10: 6-1-2-1

Streak: 2-0-1-0

Rank: 2nd, Western Conference, 80 points, .667 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Matteo Gennaro, 23

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 49

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 71

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, +27

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 113

BOOTS - Evan Buitenhuis claimed his third shutout of the season and fifth of his career on Saturday. He stopped 30 shots for a 4-0 victory. He leads the league with a 2.32 goals-against average, is first in save percentage (.930) and second in shutouts (3)

POINT STREAK - Anthony Beauregard added four assists last week, pushing his point streak to nine games. He also has assists in four-straight with six assists over that stretch. He leads the league in points (71) and assists (49).

WELCOME BACK - Stefan Fournier returned to the lineup on Thursday night and made his presence felt. He netted two goals, including the game-winner in the third. Fournier added another on Saturday night, giving him three goals in his last two games and four goals in his last four outings. He needs four more to equal his career-high from last season when he recorded 24 goals and 42 points.

BACK-TO-BACK - Garrett Schmitz netted goals in back-to-back games this past week. The third-year native of Red Lake Falls, Minnesota has been a swiss army knife for the Thunder. Last year, he played mostly on the blueline and collected 20 points in 55 games. This year, he has been utilized as both a forward and as a defenseman.

ROOKIE SCORING RACE - Jay Dickman added four points last week. The rookie forward from Bemidji State is currently in second with 43 points, four points behind Matthew Boucher for the rookie scoring lead. He is second in goals scored by a rookie with 16 and second in assists with 27. Dean Stewart leads all rookies with 28 assists.

CAREER HIGHS - Matteo Gennaro took over the team-lead in goals this past week. He scored two on Thursday and added an assist on Saturday night. He has points in five-straight, scoring four goals and two assists over that stretch. Gennaro has already set new career-highs in goals (23), assists (27) and points (50). Â

SPECIAL - Wichita killed off nine power plays on Saturday night in Kansas City, which was a new season-high for times shorthanded for the Thunder. The Mavericks had two five-on-three opportunities during the game. Wichita scored two power play goals, which is the fifth time the Thunder have two power play goals scored in a game.

ON THE ROAD - Wichita earned its 20th road win of the season on Saturday, which ties a franchise record. The Thunder have won 20 road games twice prior to this season. In 1994-95, Wichita went 20-12-1 on the road. The Thunder went 20-11-2 away from home in 2011-12.

THUNDERBOLTS...Wichita is first on the penalty kill on the road (87.8%) and first overall (88.4%)...Spencer Dorowicz is tied for the league-lead in shorthanded points (5) and fourth in shorthanded goals (3)...Anthony Beauregard is tied for first (+27) and Jay Dickman is third (+25) in plus/minus...Mathieu Gagnon is fifth in penalty minutes (113)...Wichita has outscored its opponent 74-44 in the third period despite being outshot 658-521...Wichita is 13-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 22-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-9-2-2 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-2-3-1 when tied after two...Wichita is 18-8-6-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 6-1-0-0 in two-goal games...Wichita is 26-4-1-1 when scoring first...

