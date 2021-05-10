Komets Split Weekend

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets started their eight-game home stand last weekend splitting two games with the Indy Fuel. After the weekend, the Komets still find themselves in the top spot in the ECHL. The Komets will host Wheeling at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, then concluding the season series with the Nailers Friday night on home ice. Indy returns to Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Last week's results

Fri 5/7 vs Indy FW 5 - INDY 2 W

Sat 5/8 vs Indy FW 4 - INDY 5 L

About last week-- Friday, goaltender Robbie Beydoun stayed undefeated as a Komet making 30 saves in the 5-2 win over Indy. The Komets would net the first four goals of the contest, starting with Anthony Petruzzelli's tenth of the season on a power play at 12:52 of the first period. Matt Boudens in his return to the Komets' line-up would register goal number four on the season at 12:09 of the second period. Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur would add a short-handed goal 43 seconds later, with assists from AJ Jenks and Nick Boka. The final goal of the period would be netted by Boka at 16:50 to give the Komets a 4-0 lead heading into the third period. Indy would get a pair of goals in the third to pull within two goals with 6:00 remaining in the match. The Komets Morgan Adams-Moisanpunched home an empty net goal at 19:45 to solidify the win.

Saturday night, the Fuel bested the Komets 5-4. In a back-and-forth contest, Indy would strike first with a goal at 10:58 of the first period. The Komets would gain a power play at 18:11 that led to the Komets tying the game off the stick of Olivier Galipeau at 19:04. The Komets would promptly take their first and only lead of the game at 4:51 of the second period with a goal from rookie Stephen Harper. Indy's Keoni Texeira would score back-to-back goals to regain the lead for the Fuel. Another Indy goal at 13:58 would extend the lead to two before Shawn Szydlowski would score, giving the veteran his third point of the game. With the Komets down by a goal in the third, Matt Murphy would tie the game at 5:09. Indy would score their fifth of the game at 10:24 giving the Fuel the win. The Komets outshot Indy 45-29. Goaltender Trevor Gorsuch made 24 saves in the loss.

For the week- Shawn Szydlowski, AJ Jenks, and Marco Roy all registered three points in two games. Morgan Adams-Moisan, Nick Boka, Stephen Harper, and Olivier Galipeau both scored one goal and added an assist. Alan Lyszczarczyk tallied two assists. Matt Murphy, Anthony Petruzzelli, Mathieu Brodeur, and Matt Boudens netted goals. Randy Gazzola, Blake Siebenaler, and Anthony Nellis each had assists. Robbie Beydoun won his only start of the week, giving up two goals on 30 shots for a save percentage of .938. Trevor Gorsuch took a loss in his start, giving up five goals on 29 shots.

Special K's- Last week, The Komets killed eight power plays while scoring two power play goals on five chances,keeping them on top of the power play rankings scoring on 28.6 percent of their power play opportunities. The team also scored their seventh short-handed goal of the season.

Komet streaks- Goaltender Robbie Beydoun has won five straight games, Alan Lyszczarczyk has points in five straight games.

Komet leaders-

Points: Hawkins 31

Goals: Hawkins 19

Assists: Szydlowski 24

PP goals: Hawkins 10

SH goals: Smallman 3

GW goals: Petruzzelli 4

Shots: Hawkins 126

PIM: Adams-Moisan 76

+/- : Petruzzelli +14

Milestones- Saturday night, Komets Captain AJ Jenks dished his 150th ECHL assist.

Guindon released-The Komets have released goaltender Louis-Phillip Guindon. The 26-year-old played in 11 games for the Komets with a record of 6-4-1 and goal against average of 2.98.

Icing the puck- The Komets have the second-best goal differential in the league. They are plus 16 in the third period, plus 30 at home, plus 39 overall, and lead the league with 3.71 goals per game. Shawn Szydlowski's three points Saturday night marked the fourteenth time a Komets player has reached three or more points in a game. The Komets are 13-1 in those games. When leading after the first period, the Komets are 17-0-3 and have only been outshot six times this season. The Komets have the second most major penalties in the league with 31. Heading into next week's games, the Komets are 8-3-2 following a loss.

This week, the Komets will play at home versus Wheeling on Wednesday and Friday. Indy visits Sunday.

