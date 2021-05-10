Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Swept RC in 4 Game Series

West Valley City, Utah







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, won all 4 games in regulation last week against the division rival Rapid City Rush, with the series finale win coming in front of a COVID sellout crowd of 2768.

Utah started the series in record breaking fashion on May 4th as Travis Barron scored 4 goals, with 3 of them coming shorthanded. The 4 goals was the first time a Grizzlies skater scored 4 goals since Ty Lewis had a 4 goal performance on December 17, 2019 at Wichita. Lewis added a shorthanded goal in the 2nd period in Utah's 5-3 series opening win. Barron's 3 shorthanded goals was the 5th time in league history, tying the single game shorthanded goal record. The Grizzlies 4 shorthanded goals tied a league record for a single game.

Parker Gahagen got a 16 save shutout last Wednesday. It was his 3rd ECHL shutout and he also had 1 SPHL shutout last year. In 4 games last week Gahagen saved 83 of 89 and won 3 games. He's a leading candidate for the league's Goaltender of the Week award.

The 3rd game of the series saw the Grizzlies score 5 goals in the first period. Garrett Johnston and Teigan Zahn each got their first goals of the season 30 seconds apart. Hayden Hodgson and Trey Bradley each had 1 goal and 1 assist in the win. Utah is now 12-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series.

The series ended with a thrilling, intense 3-2 win on Saturday night. Matthew Boucher scored 2 power play goals 29 seconds apart in the 2nd period to tie the game. Hodgson got the game winner on a deflection from an Alex Lepkowski shot with 1:55 left in regulation. Peyton Jones got the win, saving all 15 shots he saw in the final 2 periods for his team leading 6th win of the season. It was a great crowd at Maverik Center with a "COVID Sellout" as 2768 saw a game that featured 3 fights in the first period.

Matthew Boucher has a point in 12 of his last 13 home games. He leads the team in goals (22), assists (25), points (47) and shots on goal (166). Cedric Pare has a point in 5 of his last 7 games. Trey Bradley has 7 points in his last 6 games. Ty Lewis, AJ White and Bradley each had 5 points in the 4 game sweep. Barron led the team with the 4 goals he scored on Tuesday. He was reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on May 6.

Utah has outshot opponents in 12 of their last 13 games. Utah is 2nd in the league by averaging 33.58 shots per game. On the season the Grizz have outshot opponents in 38 of the 60 games. The Grizzlies are currently on a league high 4 game winning streak.

This week the Grizzlies are at Tulsa's BOK Center for a 3 game series against the Oilers on May 14-16.

The Grizzlies have 7 home games left in the 2020-21 regular season. Utah hosts Allen on May 19th, 21st-23rd and ends the regular season by hosting Fort Wayne on June 2nd, 4th and 5th

The Grizzlies have 7 home games left in the 2020-21 regular season. Utah hosts Allen on May 19th, 21st-23rd and ends the regular season by hosting Fort Wayne on June 2nd, 4th and 5th

Last Week's Games

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 5 - Utah scored 4 shorthanded goals and a power play goal. Travis Barron had 4 goals and Ty Lewis scored shorthanded in the 2nd period. Parker Gahagen saved 28 of 31. Trey Bradley had 2 assists.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - Rapid City 0 Utah 2 - AJ White and Ty Lewis each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Parker Gahagen had a 16 save shutout.

Friday, May 7, 2021 - Rapid City 1 Utah 5 - Hayden Hodgson and Trey Bradley each had 1 goal and 1 assist. AJ White and Matt Hoover each had 2 assists. Utah scored 5 goals in the first period. Parker Gahagen saved 30 of 31.

Saturday, May 8, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 3 -

All times Mountain.

This Week's Games

Friday, May 14, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, May 15, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, May 16, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Next Week's Games

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, May 21, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, May 23, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 1:10 pm.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 27-21-5-6

Home record: 17-6-3-3. Utah has outscored opponents 100 to 83 at home.

Road record: 10-15-2-3

Win percentage: .551 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 4.

Standings Points: 65

Last 10: 6-4

Goals per game: 2.85 (12th). Goals for: 168

Goals against per game: 3.10 (10th). Goals against: 183

Shots per game: 33.58 (2nd). Utah has outshot opponents in 12 of their last 13 games.

Shots against per game: 29.36 (3rd).

Power Play: 16.9 % - 40 for 236 (7th).

Penalty Kill: 83.2 % - 183 for 220 (Tied 6th).

Penalty Minutes: 825 (13.98 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 10 (Tied for 3rd)

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 8 (Tied for 10th)

Players Used: 50.

Record When Scoring First: 18-7-2-1

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 18 10

Opposition 9 22

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (22)

Assists: Boucher (25)

Points: Boucher (47)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (86) Cole Fraser leads the league with 132 PIM with 43 of those coming with Utah.

Games Played: Cedric Pare (58)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney (14) AJ White leads team with 7 power play goals.

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (187)

Shooting Percentage: Cannone (13.0 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry/Matthew Boucher/Cedric Pare/Ryan Lowney/AJ White (2)

Wins: Peyton Jones (6)

Save %: Parker Gahagen/Garrett Metcalf (.931) - Minimum 5 games

Goals Against Average: Gahagen/Metcalf (1.97). - Minimum 5 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 51 64 49 2 2 168 Utah Grizzlies 651 683 606 39 1979

Opposition 58 66 48 5 6 183 Opposition 539 643 503 41 1726

Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Charlie Gerard, Nick Henry, Hayden Hodgson, Matt Hoover, Jack Jenkins, Ty Lewis, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Luke Bafia, Brandon Fehd, Cole Fraser, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Wyatt McLeod, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Hayden Hodgson (2), Matthew Boucher (1)

Assist Streaks: Ty Lewis, Ryan Lowney, Alex Lepkowski (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Hodgson (2).

Multiple Point games

11 - Matthew Boucher

8 - Trey Bradley

6- Charlie Gerard.

5 - Riley Woods, Cedric Pare, AJ White, Ryan Lowney, Ty Lewis.

4- Pat Cannone, Hunter Skinner, Matt Hoover.

3 - Miles Gendron, Travis Barron.

2 - Diego Cuglietta, Nick Henry, Joe Wegwerth, Mitch Maxwell, Hayden Hodgson.

1 - Jack Jenkins, Alex Lepkowski, Braylon Shmyr, Ian Scheid, Matt Abt, Ryker Killins, Josh Dickinson, Brayden Gelsinger, Brandon Fehd.

2020-21 Number of Times Grizzlies Face Different Opponents

Allen - 18 games.

Rapid City - 16 games.

Tulsa - 12 games.

Kansas City - 11 games.

Wichita - 9 games.

Fort Wayne - 3 games at Maverik Center from June 3-5.

Wheeling - 3 games. Only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent.

#Boucher4ROY

Matthew Boucher has put together a season worthy of the league's Rookie of the Year honors. Boucher currently leads all league rookies in goals (22), points (47) and shots on goal (187). He is also tied for 3rd with 25 assists. Boucher leads the team and all league rookies with 11 multiple point games.

Among Rookies

Goals - 22 (1st) - 2nd is Wichita's Jay Dickman with 16.

Assists - 25 - Tied for 3rd

Points - 47 (1st) - 2nd is Dickman with 43.

Shots on goal - 187 (1st) - 2nd is teammate Cedric Pare with 147.

6 Have Double Digit Goal Seasons

Matthew Boucher (22), Cedric Pare (14), Charlie Gerard (13), Pat Cannone (10), AJ White (10) and Ryan Lowney (10) each have a double digit goal season. White joined the double digit club on Wednesday night with a power play goal. White leads the team with 7 power play goals. Lowney got his 10th goal of the season with 15 seconds left in the 1st period last Friday.

Grizzlies Record is Outstanding When Leading After 1st and 2nd

Utah is 12-3-0-1 when leading after 1 period and 16-3-1-1 when leading after 2.

Utah vs Rapid City This Season

Utah ended the 16 season meetings with Rapid City with the May 8 win. Utah was 12-2-1-1 vs Rapid City this season.

Grizzlies Like Home Cooking

Utah has outscored opponents 100 to 83 at home this season. The Grizz are 17-6-3-3 at Maverik Center. There are 7 home games left in the regular season. Utah hosts Allen next week for a 4 game set on May 19, 21-23. Utah ends the regular season by hosting Fort Wayne on June 2, 4-5. 7 of the final 13 games will be at home.

Many 1 Goal Games

30 of the 59 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests.

