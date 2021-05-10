Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears, 7 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude their 11-game season-series with the Orlando Solar Bears. The Rabbits are 3-4-2-1 against Orlando this season and 1-1-1-1 at the Amway Center.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-17-11-3) at Orlando Solar Bears (30-21-5-1)

May 10, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #60 | Amway Center

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Kilian McNamara (90)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Ben Finkelstein scored twice, but the Orlando Solar Bears came away with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at the Amway Center. Only 44 seconds into the hockey game, Anthony Repaci tallied first for Orlando. J.J. Piccinich fed Repaci near the low-slot to deflect a quick shot past Rabbits goaltender John Lethemon. Greenville answered at 13:47 on a breakaway marker from a rookie blueliner. Anthony Rinaldi fed a streaking Ben Finkelstein behind the defense who converted his fifth goal of the season. In the middle stanza, the Bears capitalized on a Greenville defensive zone miscue. Following a steal, Michael Joly stormed the blue paint and danced around Lethemon for his 14th goal of the season at the 9:30 mark. Finkelstein opened the third period with his second marker of the night at 1:46 to again bring the game even. Liam Pecararo fed Finkelstein at the left face-off circle who unleashed a seeing-eye missile past Clint Windsor. But with only 1:27 remaining, Orlando reclaimed a lead for their third and final time. After Lethemon lost his footing in the goal crease, Matthew Spencer found an opening and hit twine. The goal was initially washed out due to goalie interference, but upon video review, the goal counted for the eventual game-winner.

FINK'S DEUCE:

Finkelstein's two-goal performance on Saturday night marked his second career multi-goal game. On Dec. 11, 2020, Finkelstein made his professional debut against South Carolina and tallied a game-tying power play marker before scoring the overtime game-winner. During his injury-shortened rookie season, the South Burlington, Vermont native has registered 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 23 games. Finkelstein enters tonight riding a four-game point streak (two goals, three assists).

WEEKEND MILESTONES:

On Friday night, Greenville forward Graham Knott skated in his 200th professional game. The 24-year-old stands in his fourth professional season and has totaled 137 American Hockey League games with the Rockford IceHogs and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Signed by Greenville on Apr. 9, Knott has totaled 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 64 career ECHL games since 2019-20. Additionally, blueliner Jack Sadek played his 100th professional game on Saturday night. The current sophomore played 61 games with the Allen Americans in his 2019-20 rookie campaign and produced 32 points (six goals, 26 assists). Earlier this season, Sadek made his American Hockey League debut with the Ontario Reign. In 97 career ECHL games entering tonight, Sadek has compiled 49 points (seven goals, 42 assists) from the blueline.

FAST FACTS:

Tonight will mark the 11th and final meeting between Greenville and Orlando this season...The Rabbits are 3-4-2-1 against the Solar Bears...Four head-to-head tilts have required overtime and five have been decided by only one-goal...Greenville's power play has been held to 3-for-43 (7%) in their season-series versus Orlando...Ben Finkelstein's nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the season-series leads Greenville against the Bears...Matt Bradley has scored four times against Orlando this season including a hat-trick on Feb. 11...Aaron Luchuk leads the Solar Bears in scoring against Greenville with eight points (three goals, five assists) in 10 meetings...Three of Matthew Spencer's five goals for the Bears have been against Greenville.

