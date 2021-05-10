Solar Bears can't solve Lethemon in 1-0 loss to Swamp Rabbits
May 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Goaltender John Lethemon had an answer for everything the Orlando Solar Bears (30-22-5-1) sent his way tonight, as Orlando fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (29-17-11-3) by a 1-0 score on Monday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Lethemon made 26 saves for the shutout for Greenville, while Solar Bears netminder Clint Windsor took the loss with 28 stops on 29 shots against.
The Solar Bears notably battled through a second period that was marked by a five-minute power play awarded to Greenville after Luke McInnis received a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct at 6:46; Orlando successfully killed off the five-minute power play awarded to the Swamp Rabbits.
First Period
Greenville goal: Patrick Bajkov (15) at 7:53. Assisted by Ben Finkelstein and Matt Bradley.
Shots: ORL 10, GVL 10
Second Period
Shots: ORL 10, GVL 12
Third Period
Shots: ORL 6, GVL 7
Goaltending:
ORL: Clint Windsor, 28-for-29
GVL: John Lethemon, 26-for-26
THREE STARS:
1) John Lethemon - GVL
2) Patrick Bajkov - GVL
3) Clint Windsor - ORL
NOTABLES:
The Solar Bears conclude their regular season series against Greenville with a 7-3-1-0 record
The loss was Orlando's first this season when surrendering two or fewer goals; Orlando is 19-1-0-0 under those conditions
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m.
