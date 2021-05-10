Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears return to action tonight as they open up a three-game week. Orlando hosts Greenville for the final time this evening, before battling in-state rival Florida Everblades on Friday and Saturday at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. A regulation win in tonight's game will allow the Solar Bears to move up into second place in the Eastern Conference based on points percentage.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, May 10Â vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 14 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.

ï»¿Saturday, MayÂ 15 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. - Health Heroes Appreciation Night, presented by AdventHealth

SEASON RECORD: 30-21-5-1 (.579)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-1-0Â

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES:Â 5-3-2-0Â

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 60 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 23 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron LuchukÂ - 37 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 48 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Nolan Valleau - +20

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, May 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 3-2 W

The Solar Bears snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over South Carolina, as Aaron Luchuk and Michael Joly each tallied a goal and an assist in the victory over the Stingrays.Â

Friday, May 7 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 3-2 OTL

Kevin Lohan and Matthew Spencer scored for the Solar Bears to ensure the team picked up a point, but Matt Bradley scored in overtime for Greenville.

ï»¿Saturday, May 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 3-2 W

Matthew Spencer broke a 2-2 tie with less than a minute and a half remaining in the third period on Sunday to lift Orlando to a 3-2 victory over the Swamp Rabbits and help the Solar Bears reach the 30-win plateau for the seventh time in team history.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

Zachary Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 0 GP

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .875 Sv%

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.000 Sv%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 27 GP, 10-11-3, .907 Sv%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 32 GP, 2g-7a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 37 GP, 1g-4a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

Click to enter Simply IOA's Solar Bears season ticket sweepstakes!

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk is second in league scoring, and first in the Eastern Conference, with 60 points (23g-37a)

Orlando has recorded the fewest penalty minutes per game in the ECHL with an average of 10.93Â

Michael Joly carries a six-game point streak (5g-4a) into tonight's game

The Solar Bears are 18-0-0-1 when leading after two periods

Chris LeBlanc's next assist will be the 80th of his career with Orlando, allowing him to pass Denver Manderson and Eric Faille for the most assists in club history

Matthew Spencer carries a three-game point streak (2g-1a) into tonight's game

Orlando is 19-0-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals

Clint Windsor is third in the ECHL with 18 winsÂ

Orlando is 30-4-2-0 when scoring three or more goals

BEAR TRACKS PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

Solar Bears forward Anthony Repaci joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka,Â and the two discussed his rookie season in Orlando after head had initially signed with the North Division's Worcester Railers, who opted out of the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.

