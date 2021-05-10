ECHL Transactions - May 10

May 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 10, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Louis-Philippe Guindon, G

Kansas City:

Phil Marinaccio, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina [5/9]

Kansas City:

Add Corbin Baldwin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Kevin Carr, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

