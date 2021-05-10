ECHL Transactions - May 10
May 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 10, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Louis-Philippe Guindon, G
Kansas City:
Phil Marinaccio, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina [5/9]
Kansas City:
Add Corbin Baldwin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Kevin Carr, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)
