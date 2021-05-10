Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), hit the road for two games this week starting on Wednesday night in Kansas City. The Americans won three of four against the Tulsa Oilers last week including a 5-3 win on Sunday.

Next Up: Monday, May 17th vs. Kansas City

Next Up: Saturday, May 15th @ Kansas City, 7:05 pm

Last Week's Record: 3-1-0

Overall record: 37-19-2-1: 77 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Wednesday, May 5th vs. Tulsa Oilers 1-0 W

Game Winning Goal: Scott Conway (6) (Allen)

Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte (Allen)

Losing Goalie: Hayden Hawkey (Tulsa)

Shots on Goal: Allen (29) Tulsa (30)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 3) (Tulsa 0 for 3)

Friday, May 7th @ Tulsa 6-5 OTW

Game Winning Goal: Corey Mackin (22) (Allen)

Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte (Allen)

Losing Goalie: Hayden Hawkey (Tulsa)

Shots on Goal: Allen (34) Tulsa (33)

Power Play Results: (Allen 3 for 3) (Tulsa 2 for 4)

Saturday, May 8 vs. Tulsa Oilers 4-2 L

Game Winning Goal: Charlie Sampair (11) (Tulsa)

Winning Goalie: Hayden Hawkey (Tulsa)

Losing Goalie: Jake Paterson (Allen)

Shots on Goal: Allen (32) Tulsa (47)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 6) (Tulsa 1 for 5)

Sunday, May 9 vs Tulsa Oilers 5-3 W

Game Winning Goal: Scott Conway (8) (Allen)

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson (Allen)

Losing Goalie: Hayden Hawkey (Tulsa)

Shots on Goal: Allen (28) Tulsa (42)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 1) (Tulsa 1 for 1)

- This Week's Games -

Wednesday, May 12 @ Kansas City 7:05 pm CST

Location: Independence, Missouri

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, May 15 @ Kansas City 7:05 pm CST

Location: Independence, Missouri

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Corey Mackin (24)

Assists - Matt Register (43)

Points - Les Lancaster (50)

Power Play Goals - Spencer Asuchak (9)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (22)

Shorthanded Goals - Corey Mackin (4)

Shorthanded Assists - Colby McAuley and several others (1)

Game Winning Goals - Jesse Mychan and Les Lancaster (4)

First Goal - Les Lancaster and Corey Mackin (5)

Insurance Goals -Corey Mackin (4)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (113)

Plus/Minus - Matt Register (+13)

Shots on Goal - Corey Mackin (166)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.926)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (14)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.41)

Shutouts - (6) Jake Paterson (2), Francis Marotte (1), Justin Kapelmaster (2)

*Hayden Hawkey (1)

*Traded to Tulsa.

Americans Notables:

Allen has scored the most goals in the league with 193.

Allen has the most home wins in the league with 22 (22-7-2-1)

Les Lancaster is tied for seventh in the ECHL in scoring with 50 points.

Corey Mackin is 11th in the ECHL in scoring with 48 points.

Corey Mackin is tied for third in the league with 24 goals.

Matt Register is second in the league with 43 assists.

Rookie Zane Franklin is tied for the league lead with 34 minor penalties.

Corey Mackin is tied for the league lead with four shorthanded goals.

Matt Register leads the ECHL with 22 power play assists.

Matt Register leads the ECHL with 23 power play points.

