Blades Find Groove Again, Four Games Coming Up

May 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Wednesday Rally Falls Short: The Everblades dropped their first game of the week to the South Carolina Stingrays at Hertz Arena in a 3-2 overtime decision on Wednesday night. South Carolina never trailed in the game, but the Blades were able to respond to each Stingrays goal in regulation with tallies from Myles Powell and Blake Winiecki. South Carolina's Blake Hillman led all skaters with two goals, including the game-winning score in overtime.

Heroic Comeback on Friday: The Everblades turned in one of the most spirited performances of the season in a 6-5 overtime win at Hertz Arena on Friday against the Stingrays. Hugo Roy kicked off the scoring the first period for Florida, but South Carolina answered back with a first-period goal of their own and two more tallies in the second period.

Down 3-1 entering the third, the Blades started to turn the ship around. Alex Kile and Blake Winiecki each scored six minutes apart to bring the game to a 3-3 tie. Less than a minute after Winiecki's tying goal, Kile struck again to give Florida the lead. South Carolina responded with two goals of their own, including a marker from Brett Supinski to take a 5-4 lead with 30 seconds left in regulation. With one second left on the clock, John McCarron tipped in a Myles Powell shot to tie the score at 5-5 and send the game to overtime. Just over a minute into the extra period, McCarron scored on a breakaway to complete the comeback for Florida.

Saturday Close Out: Florida took down South Carolina 3-2 on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. Rookie forward Cole Sanford scored his first goal of the season just 20 seconds into the first period to give the Blades an early lead. The Stingrays netted back-to-back goals in the second frame to go up 2-1, but Joe Pendenza tied the game for the Everblades with almost eight minutes left in the middle stanza. In the third period, Stefan Leblanc tipped in a Pendenza pass to give Florida a permanent 3-2 advantage. Everblades goaltender Jake Hildebrand finished the evening with 38 saves on 40 shots and earned his 19th win of the season.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades continue the homestand at Hertz Arena this Wednesday, May 12 for a matchup with the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 p.m.

The Everblades then hit the road for three games in three days over the weekend. On Friday, May 14, the Blades will challenge the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center in Orlando. The two clubs will also meet the following night on Saturday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. in Orlando. The week concludes with a 3:00 p.m. tilt against the Icemen on Sunday, May 16 in Jacksonville.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.