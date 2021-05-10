ECHL Announces Schedule Updates and Changes

May 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following changes to the League's schedule.

* The Fort Wayne at Indy game scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, is forfeited by the Fort Wayne Komets pursuant to ECHL Rule #66.1. Under Rule #66.1, the Indy Fuel are awarded a 1-0 victory and no player will be awarded any personal statistics.

* The Indy at Fort Wayne game scheduled for Saturday, May 29 will now be played in Indy at Indiana Farmers' Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.