Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 22

INDY FUEL WEEK 22 RESULTS: 1-1-0-0, 29-20-5-0 Overall

Friday, May 7- Fuel 2 at Fort Wayne 5:

Playing their first game of the weekend, the Indy Fuel visited their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. Fort Wayne would be the first and only team to score through the first two periods. Indy saw goals from Antoine Waked and Alex Rauter but it wouldn't be enough as they fell 5-2 to the Komets.

Saturday, May 8 - Fuel 5 at Fort Wayne 4:

Closing out their two game series with the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday, the Indy Fuel faced their I-69 rival for the third straight time. Both teams would trade goals throughout the game until Jordan Schneider beat Trevor Gorsuch to give Indy a 5-4 on Saturday night.

INDY FUEL WEEK 23 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, May 11 - Fuel at South Carolina (7:05 p.m. ET, North Charleston Coliseum)

Wednesday, May 12 - Fuel at South Carolina (7:05 p.m. ET, North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, May 16 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (5:00 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

BUILDING MOMENTUM

Playing their second game of a two-game series against the Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday, Indy picked up their first win since April 25. Entering back-to-back contests against the South Carolina Stingrays on Tuesday and Wednesday, Indy will be looking to win consecutive games for the first time since March 20 against Kansas City.

TIME FOR A RUN

Entering week 23 Indy sits in third place in the East Division with a .583 win percentage. On Saturday night, a win over the Komets held Indy above the Solar Bears who lost in regulation to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Indy's midweek games will be crucial for the East Division standings as they face South Carolina twice while Greenville and Orlando face one another on Monday night.

OIL DROPS:

Jordan Schneider picked up his first pro goal, scoring the GWG on Saturday

Jared Thomas has two goals and three assists in his last three games

Thomas' three points in the 2nd period on Saturday tied a team record for points in a period

Nic Pierog has three assists in his last two games

Keoni Texeira tied the team record for most goals by a defenseman in one game on Saturday (2)

Sean Romeo picked up his first win in a Fuel uniform on Saturday stopping 41 shots

Dan Bakala has played the most minutes in the ECHL (1,945)

Willie Raskob is second in the league in goals among defensemen (11)

Team Notes

The Fuel picked up their first win since April 25 on Saturday night

Indy defeated their I-69 rival for the first time since April 10

Indy is 18-4-4-0 when scoring the first goal of the game

The Fuel are 14-1-3-0 when leading after two periods

Saturday was the 9th time this season Indy has scored five or more goals in a game

