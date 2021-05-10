Lethemon Records First Professional Shutout in 1-0 Win
May 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Rookie goaltender John Lethemon turned aside 26 shots to backstop the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 1-0 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Monday night at the Amway Center. Lethemon's clean sheet marked his first professional shutout in Greenville' 29th victory of the 2020-21 season.
Patrick Bajkov scored the game's only goal only 7:53 into the contest. Ben Finkelstein and Matt Bradley recorded assists on a perfect give-and-go while transitioning through neutral ice. On the rebound of Finkelstein's shot, Bajkov potted his 15th goal of the season on a lively rebound.
In addition to Lethemon's strong play, Greenville went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in the third period to hold Orlando off the scoreboard. Final shots totaled 29-26 Swamp Rabbits.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Saturday, May 15 to begin a back-to-back road set against the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
