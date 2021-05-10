Lethemon Records First Professional Shutout in 1-0 Win

May 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Rookie goaltender John Lethemon turned aside 26 shots to backstop the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 1-0 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Monday night at the Amway Center. Lethemon's clean sheet marked his first professional shutout in Greenville' 29th victory of the 2020-21 season.

Patrick Bajkov scored the game's only goal only 7:53 into the contest. Ben Finkelstein and Matt Bradley recorded assists on a perfect give-and-go while transitioning through neutral ice. On the rebound of Finkelstein's shot, Bajkov potted his 15th goal of the season on a lively rebound.

In addition to Lethemon's strong play, Greenville went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in the third period to hold Orlando off the scoreboard. Final shots totaled 29-26 Swamp Rabbits.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Saturday, May 15 to begin a back-to-back road set against the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.