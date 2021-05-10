May 4th Game Declared Forfeiture, Fuel Add Home Game
May 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following changes to the League's schedule.
* The Fort Wayne at Indy game scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 is forfeited by the Fort Wayne Komets pursuant to ECHL Rule #66.1.Under Rule #66.1, the Indy Fuel are awarded a 1-0 victory and no player will be awarded any personal statistics.
* The Indy at Fort Wayne game scheduled for Saturday, May 29 will now be played in Indy at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
