Thunder Weekly, February 24

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played just one game this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Saturday, February 22

Wichita at Allen, 8-5 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, February 28

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, February 29

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 16-9-3-0

AWAY: 5-19-5-0

OVERALL: 21-28-8-0

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Streak: 0-4-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 50 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, 22

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 35

Points: Patrik Parkkonen, 42

+/-: Shaquille Merasty, +3

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 70

TWO MORE - Stefan Fournier notched two more goals on Saturday night. He set a new ECHL high for himself in goals scored with 22 and leads the team in that category. Fournier has six goals in his last eight games and is tied for 15th in the league in that category.

PARK IT - Patrik Parkkonen added two more assists over the weekend. He leads the Thunder with 42 points, is tied for first in power play assists (17), second among defenseman in points (42), and second among defenseman in assists with 35.

SEEING RED - Wichita is in the middle of a three-game mini series against rival, Allen. The Americans won on Saturday night, 8-5, putting the Thunder's record against Allen this season at 3-6-1-0. Wichita hosts Allen on Friday and travels back to Texas on Saturday night.

SPECIAL - Wichita went 2-for-3 on the power play on Saturday night, improving to 16th in the league on the man advantage (16.3%).

HIT THE ROAD - Wichita began a heavy stretch of road games this past Saturday night. The Thunder will play just one home game over the next three weeks. After February 28, Wichita will head on the road for its final seven road games of the year. The Thunder closes the season with seven home games starting on March 18 against Kansas City.

LEAVING THE MOUNTAINS - The Thunder have played all their games against the Mountain Division since early November. Wichita will play an opponent outside of the division on Wednesday, March 11 with a visit to Fort Wayne.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is fourth in the league in minutes played (2,092) and first in saves (1,159) ...Peter Crinella is first in the league in shooting percentage (24.6%)...Ostap Safin is tied for 17th in rookie scoring with 31 points...Wichita is 18-7-3-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-3-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-19-4 when trailing after one...Wichita is 8-4-8-0 in one-goal games...

