Goaltender Jake Kielly Heads to Utica

February 24, 2020





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the Canucks reassigned goaltender Jake Kielly from Kalamazoo to the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League.

Kielly, 23, receives the first call-up of his pro career on the afternoon of the NHL trade deadline. The rookie from Eden Prairie, Minnesota posted a 7-11-4 record with a 3.97 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in 24 appearances for the K-Wings.

He signed with Vancouver as an undrafted free agent April 1, 2019 after finishing his junior season at Clarkson University, where he led the Golden Knights to a ECAC Championship and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Kielly appeared in 114 college games, with a 64-37-13 record.

Kalamazoo hosts the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Wings Event Center, before hitting the road Friday for a 7:35 p.m. tilt with the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, followed by a 8:05 p.m. ET showdown against the Kansas City Mavericks Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

