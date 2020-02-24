F Nathan Noel Acquired by Flyers, Will Report to Reading

February 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced forward Nathan Noel will report to the Royals after the 22-year-old was acquired Monday by the Philadelphia Flyers from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman TJ Brennan.

Noel (pronounced: NOHL) scored six goals and 17 points in 39 games (47 PIM) with Indy and appeared in eight games with Rockford (AHL).

Chicago selected the native of St. John's, NL in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Level Draft (113th overall). He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks organization in Apr. 2017. In his first two seasons of professional hockey (2017-19), Noel skated in 71 games with Rockford and scored three goals (7 pts.). He has tallied 28 career points in 60 career ECHL games (10g).

Noel stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 174 pounds. Over a four-season QMJHL career with Saint John, the right-handed shot compiled 85 goals and 208 points in 242 games (268 PIM). He won the 2017 QMJHL championship with the Sea Dogs.

