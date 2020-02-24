F Nathan Noel Acquired by Flyers, Will Report to Reading
February 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced forward Nathan Noel will report to the Royals after the 22-year-old was acquired Monday by the Philadelphia Flyers from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman TJ Brennan.
Noel (pronounced: NOHL) scored six goals and 17 points in 39 games (47 PIM) with Indy and appeared in eight games with Rockford (AHL).
Chicago selected the native of St. John's, NL in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Level Draft (113th overall). He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks organization in Apr. 2017. In his first two seasons of professional hockey (2017-19), Noel skated in 71 games with Rockford and scored three goals (7 pts.). He has tallied 28 career points in 60 career ECHL games (10g).
Noel stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 174 pounds. Over a four-season QMJHL career with Saint John, the right-handed shot compiled 85 goals and 208 points in 242 games (268 PIM). He won the 2017 QMJHL championship with the Sea Dogs.
Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions
Wed., Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine
Free Souvenir Cup Refills at the concession stands
Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (First Responders Game, Pres. by Met-Ed)
Game pres. by Met-Ed - the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games | $1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos | Touch a Truck Event for Kids | Faith & Family Night - Church Group Rates Available | Heaven's Thunder music performance | Last Postgame Party of the season with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.
Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2020
- Goaltender Jake Kielly Heads to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - February 24 - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 24 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Noel Traded to Philadelphia - Indy Fuel
- F Nathan Noel Acquired by Flyers, Will Report to Reading - Reading Royals
- Mariners Weekly: Schedule Softening - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Weekly - February 24, 2020 - Idaho Steelheads
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 24 - Tulsa Oilers
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mark Cooper Signs PTO with Charlotte Checkers - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Concludes Homestand vs KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets Collect Six Points for Week 20 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, February 24 - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 20 (February 17 - February 23, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Monday: KC Wraps up Set with Utah, Heads for Saturday Showdown vs. Kalamazoo - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Weekly Report: Home Wednesday vs. Maine - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of February 24 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- F Nathan Noel Acquired by Flyers, Will Report to Reading
- Royals Weekly Report: Home Wednesday vs. Maine
- DiChiara Ties It in Third, Thunder Score Next Three for 5-2 Win
- Royals, Adirondack Meet Sunday Afternoon in Glens Falls
- 6,235 Watch Mackin Score 19th of Season vs. Brampton