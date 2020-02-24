Three 'Blades Forwards Called up to AHL

ESTERO, Fla. - The NHL's Nashville Predators reassigned on Monday forwards Lukas Craggs and Zach Magwood to the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, while the AHL's Charlotte Checkers have signed Everblades forward Blake Winiecki to a professional tryout (PTO) agreement.

Magwood, 21, has played in 51 games for Florida this season and is tied for the team lead in assists with 28. The native of Cambridge, Ontario, sits second on the team in points (47) and is third among 'Blades skaters with his 19 goals.

Magwood, who is in his second year as a pro, is receiving his second call-up to the Admirals this season. He played in 44 games with the Admirals last season as a rookie and tabbed four goals and eight assists. Prior to turning pro, Magwood played for the Barrie Colts for three seasons from 2015-18 and registered 106 points (52g, 54a) in 173 career Ontario Hockey League games.

A rookie from Elmhurst, Illinois, Craggs has already played two separate stints for the Admirals this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound left-winger excelled with Florida after being reassigned from Milwaukee on Feb. 7. Craggs posted at least one point in seven of the 10 games he played with the Everblades in that stretch and notched multiple points in three games. He has four points (2g, 2a) with Milwaukee in 17 games this year. Before his pro career, Craggs played three seasons for Bowling Green State University from 2016-19 and totaled 54 career points (30g, 24a) in 116 career games with the Falcons.

Winiecki's AHL call-up is the first of his two-year pro career. After finishing tied for fifth among ECHL rookies last season with 59 points (25g, 34a), Winiecki has led the 'Blades in scoring for almost the entirety of this season. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native is tied for the team lead with his 24 goals this year and his 50 points are a team-best. Winiecki played four seasons at St. Cloud State University from 2014-18 and had 75 points (37g, 38a) in 145 career games.

The 'Blades return to action this Friday, as they host the Newfoundland Growlers in a rematch of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

