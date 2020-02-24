Royals Weekly Report: Home Wednesday vs. Maine

Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - After splitting four games last week, the Reading Royals prepare for a quartet of contests starting Wednesday at home vs. Maine.

Reading began last week with a road win against Wheeling and a Friday night home victory against first-place Newfoundland. On Saturday, Reading entertained more than 6,200 fans for the team's Marvel Night, the second time this season the Royals have had more than 6,000 in attendance. The Royals' season-long, eight-game winning streak came to a close Saturday, the longest Reading streak since 2014-15.

Wednesday's home game against Maine is a battle for Reading to keep sole possession of second place in the North Division; the Royals are stationed at 67 points (31-16-5-0) and Maine (30-22-3-0) is in third at 65. Brampton occupies the fourth and final North Division playoff spot at 63.

The Royals have played 52 games, three fewer than Brampton, four fewer than Maine and five fewer than Adirondack (55 pts.). There are 20 games left in Reading's regular season and seven are at home.

3 stars of the week

3. D Rob Michel scored twice last week and finished with a plus-three rating. Both of his goals were Reading's first of the game.

2. Reading's power play went 2-for-6 Sunday at Adirondack and is 5th in the league at 20.4%.

1. F Matthew Strome is riding a career-long, nine-game point streak.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Wed., Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine

Free Souvenir Cup Refills at the concession stands

Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (First Responders Game, Pres. by Met-Ed)

Game pres. by Met-Ed - the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games | $1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos | Touch a Truck Event for Kids | Faith & Family Night - Church Group Rates Available | Heaven's Thunder music performance | Last Postgame Party of the season with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Quick Notes

Head Coach Kirk MacDonald will coach his 200th regular season game Wednesday vs. Maine, joining Larry Courville and Karl Taylor as the only to reach 200 as a Royals Head Coach.

Corey Mackin ranks fourth among league rookies with 19 goals (T-7th with 38 points).

Eric Knodel ranks fourth among league defensemen with 28 assists (34 points). He's second in the league in points/game by a defensemen (at least 30 GP).

Weekly Schedule - Promotions at Royalshockey.com/promotions

Feb. 26 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 29 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Mar. 1 at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Team Record

31-16-5-0, 67 pts., 2nd North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 75 points - 19 games left

Reading - 67 points - 20 games left

Maine - 65 points - 16 games left

Brampton - 63 points - 17 games left

Adirondack - 55 points - 15 games left

Worcester - 40 points - 17 games left

Weekly Results

Feb. 19 at WHL: W, 6-3

Feb. 21 vs. NFD: W, 4-3

Feb. 22 vs. BRM: L, 5-1

Feb. 23 at ADK: L, 5-2

Royals leaders

Goals: Cuddemi (21)

Assists: DiChiara (32)

Points: DiChiara (50)

PIM: Mitchell (106)

+/-: Knodel (20)

Practice schedule

Monday - Off Day

Tuesday - Practice, 11-1

Wednesday - Game vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday - Travel to Adirondack

Friday - Game at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday - Game at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday - Game at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Monday - Off Day

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

