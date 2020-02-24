ECHL Transactions - February 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 24, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Dalton Mills, F

Wichita:

Taylor Pryce, F

Worcester:

Bryce Nielsen, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Jacob Doty, F recalled by Ontario

Atlanta:

Delete Reid Jackman, F traded to Florida

Brampton:

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on bereavement leave

Florida:

Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Zach Magwood, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Blake Winiecki, F loaned to Charlotte

Greenville:

Delete Mike Monfredo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)

Delete Riley Lamb, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Delete Nathan Noel, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago

Delete Jack Ramsey, D recalled by Rockford [2/23]

Newfoundland:

Add Maksim Zhukov, G activated from reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

South Carolina:

Delete Mark Cooper, F loaned to Charlotte

Toledo:

Delete Charle-Edouard D'Astous, D recalled by Grand Rapids

