ECHL Transactions - February 24
February 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 24, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Dalton Mills, F
Wichita:
Taylor Pryce, F
Worcester:
Bryce Nielsen, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Jacob Doty, F recalled by Ontario
Atlanta:
Delete Reid Jackman, F traded to Florida
Brampton:
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati:
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on bereavement leave
Florida:
Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Zach Magwood, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Blake Winiecki, F loaned to Charlotte
Greenville:
Delete Mike Monfredo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)
Delete Riley Lamb, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Delete Nathan Noel, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago
Delete Jack Ramsey, D recalled by Rockford [2/23]
Newfoundland:
Add Maksim Zhukov, G activated from reserve
Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
South Carolina:
Delete Mark Cooper, F loaned to Charlotte
Toledo:
Delete Charle-Edouard D'Astous, D recalled by Grand Rapids
