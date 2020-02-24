Steelheads Weekly - February 24, 2020

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (31-17-7) head into rivalry week with the Utah Grizzlies on a five-game home win streak with six games remaining in the homestand.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, February 19 vs. Kansas City Mavericks: W 5-3

Shots: Mavericks 28, Steelheads 32

PP: Mavericks 0-for-3, Steelheads 1-for-3

The Steelheads pounced early on the Mavericks to take a 5-3 win on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads forward Marc-Olivier Roy (4:22 1st) opened the scoring on a rebound to take the early 1-0 advantage. After a disallowed deflection, Steelheads forward Colby McAuley (PP, 16:02 1st) tallied his own tip in front of the net followed by another deflection by forward Brett Supinski (8:23 2nd) to gain vengeance on his disallowed goal for the 3-0 lead. On a turnover, Steelheads forward Spencer Naas (10:53 2nd) hit the top-left corner of the net for a four-goal advantage, 4-0. The Mavericks answered back thanks to forwards Rocco Carzo (4:30 3rd) and Mitch Vanderlaan (16:27 3rd) before Steelheads defenseman Ondrej Vala (EN, 17:52 3rd) put the game out of reach, 5-2. Mavericks forward Marcus Crawford (18:22 3rd) added one more, but the Steelheads earned the 5-3 win. Tomas Sholl (23-8-5) halted 25 of 28 shots in the win, while Tyler Parsons (10-8-1) denied 27 of 31 shots in the loss.

Friday, February 21 vs. Rapid City Rush: W 3-2 (SO)

Shots: Rush 30, Steelheads 48

PP: Rush 0-for-1, Steelheads 1-for-2

The Steelheads came from behind to secure a 3-2 shootout win over the Rush on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena. The Rush scored two goals in 41 seconds early in the game thanks to forward Tyler Coulter (4:01 1st) followed by forward Cedric Montminy (4:42 1st) to leap ahead quickly, 2-0. After the Steelheads settled in, forward Brett Supinski (19:37 1st; 8:54 2nd) netted both tallies that put the Steelheads back level, 2-2. Despite two correctly disallowed goals against the Steelheads, both sides went to bonus hockey. In the shootout, Supinski (2nd Round) placed in the only goal between both teams and secured the 3-2 win. Tomas Sholl (24-8-5) halted 28 of 30 shots in the win, while Gordon Defiel (3-4-3) stopped 45 of 47 shots in the shootout loss.

Saturday, February 22 vs. Rapid City Rush: W 3-1

Shots: Rush 27, Steelheads 31

PP: Rush 0-for-5, Steelheads 1-for-2

The Steelheads pushed out scoring early and held out for a 3-1 win over the Rush on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads forward Jonathan Charbonneau (PP, 14:14 1st) netted his first goal with the team to hop the home side ahead, 1-0, and forward Kyle Schempp (17:46 1st) doubled the advantage to 2-0 with a deflection net front. The Steelheads added a second deflection goal thanks to forward Brett Supinski (3:37 2nd), expanding the unanswered run to three goals before Rush forward Stephane Legault (7:18 2nd) answered back for a 3-1 scoreline. From there, the Steelheads held strong defensively for the final result. Tomas Sholl (25-8-5) saved 26 of 27 shots in the win, while Alex Sakellaropoulos (6-11-0) stopped 28 of 31 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, February 26 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, February 28 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, February 29 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads re-kindle the I-84 rivalry against the Utah Grizzlies for a three-game weekend a battle for second place in the Mountain Division.

The Steelheads won back-to-back home games against the Grizzlies on February 7 & 8, stretching their record to 6-1-1 in the season series. So far, the home team has won all three games in the 2020 calendar year with the Steelheads winning two of those three, which comes after the road team won all games in the 2019 calendar year portion of this season's set. The Steelheads have five-consecutive home games remaining in their season series through March and are now 104-51-27 all-time against the Grizzlies in the franchise series.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads have won five-straight games at home as well as earned their first three-game home sweep of the season. The Steelheads are 5-1-0 at home in February and have also won seven of their last nine games overall since January 31.

- For just the third time this season, the Steelheads power play is on a three-game goal streak following last week's 3-for-7 (42.9%) performance. The Steelheads power play has also scored in six of nine games (6-for-30, 20.0%) since January 31.

- Forward Brett Supinski is on a seven-game point streak (4-4-8) thanks to a four-goal week. The streak is the third-best on the team this year and is two games from the high set by forward Marc-Olivier Roy at nine games. Supinski is second on the team in scoring and leads rookies in scoring (16-15-31).

- Goaltender Tomas Sholl has made seven-straight starts and owns a 6-1-0 record while holding opponents to three goals or less in all but one game in that span. Sholl is one win from matching his career-best (26) set last season and hit the 60-win mark for his career.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 17 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 35 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 44 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 5 - Jonathan Charbonneau/Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta/Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier Roy

GW GOALS: 3 - Jeff King/Anthony Nellis/Brett Supinski/A.J. White

PIMS: 108 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +20 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 174 - Will Merchant

WINS: 25 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.26 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .920 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 37-11-6-2, 82 pts

2. Utah 32-16-5-3, 72 pts

3. Steelheads 31-17-3-4, 69 pts

4. Rapid City 27-22-5-1, 60 pts

5. Tulsa 26-25-6-1, 59 pts

6. Kansas City 24-28-3-1, 52 pts

7. Wichita 21-28-8-0, 50 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio, local television and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the rival Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

