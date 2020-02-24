Noel Traded to Philadelphia

INDIANAPOLIS - The National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that they have traded forward Nathan Noel to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman TJ Brennan.

Noel, 22, has played 39 games in a Fuel uniform this season, tallying six goals and 11 assists. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18 after playing four years with the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Splitting his 2019-20 season between Indy and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, Noel has skated in eight AHL games with the IceHogs.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks (113th overall), Noel has appeared in 71 AHL games registering three goals and four assists. Skating in 60 ECHL games, Noel has amassed 10 goals and 18 assists.

