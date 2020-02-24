Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Concludes Homestand vs KC

Utah Grizzlies goaltender Brad Barone and his defense battle the Kansas City Mavericks

(Utah Grizzlies)

Kansas City Mavericks (24-28-4, 52 points) at Utah Grizzlies (32-17-7, 72 points)

Maverik Center. Monday February 24, 2020. 7:00 pm MST. Classic Country AM 1370/104.3 FM HD2.

West Valley City, Utah - It's the 3rd game of a 6 game in 8 day stretch for the Grizz. Utah is 14-5-2 in their last 20 games and are 8-4-0-1 in their last 13. Grizzlies are in 2nd place with 72 points as they are 3 points ahead of Idaho.

The defense has really picked up for the Grizzlies. In the last 6 games they have allowed only 6 regulation goals. It's been a great season for the Grizzlies defensive unit as they are 2nd in the league in goals against per game (2.59) and are 2nd in shots allowed per game (27.11). Utah has allowed just 1 goal in a game 20 times this season. Grizz also have 2 shutouts this year.

February 22nd and 23rd was Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler and it was a success as 12 thousand dollars was donated from the jersey auction to various cancer groups. A crowd of 8327 attended the February 22nd game vs Kansas City. It was the largest crowd of the league's 12 games played that day. Melanie Wegwerth, the mother of Grizzlies forward Joe Wegwerth dropped the ceremonial first puck. Melanie was diagnosed with breast cancer last November.

It's the final game of the 5 game homestand. Utah has a record of 2-1-0-1 and have 5 of 8 possible standings points. Grizz will return home for a 3 game series vs Allen on March 13th-15th. Saturday, March 14th is Military Night.

Tickets for tonight's Maverik Monday and every home game are available at the Maverik Center box office, utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. With Maverik Monday tickets are buy one get one free when you show your Maverik Adventure card at the Maverik Center box office when purchasing tickets.

Homestand Recap

Last Night: KC 2 Utah 1 (shootout)

KC won 2-1 in a shootout. Loren Ulett got KC on the board 4:57 into the game. Ulett has a goal in each of the 2 games in the series. It stayed a 1-0 game until Tim McGauley scored his 19th of the season with Peter Tischke and Joe Wegwerth getting assists. Utah outshot Kansas City 43 to 27 as the game went to a shootout. Only 2 rounds of the shootout were needed as Kansas City got goals from Terrance Amorosa and Bryan Lemos and Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons denied Tim McGauley and Yuri Terao shots. Parsons stopped 42 of 43 on the night. Mavericks have saved 72 of 73 Utah shots through 2 games in the 3 game series at Maverik Center.

Last Saturday Night: KC 1 Utah 0

A big crowd of 8327 at Maverik Center was on hand for Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend and it was KC, who got the only goal of the game as Loren Ulett lit the lamp 25 seconds into the third period. Utah outshot KC 30 to 12. KC was 0 for 2 on the power play, while Utah was 0 for 4. Of the 12 games played on Saturday, Maverik Center was home to the biggest crowd of the night in the league.

Grizz Swept Rush in 2 Game Series

Wednesday Night: Rapid City 1 Utah 2 (Overtime)

Peter Tischke delivered the game winner 2:12 into OT on a great pass from Tim McGauley. Griffen Molino tied the game 1-1 with 6:35 left in regulation.

Monday Afternoon: Rapid City 1 Utah 3

Yuri Terao, Griffen Molino and Josh Dickinson each scored goals in the 3-1 win. Martin Ouellette stopped 22 of 23 for his 16th win in a Utah uniform and 20th overall. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play. Rapid City's only goal came with 2:33 left in regulation as Tanner Karty scored. It's the third straight game where the Grizz carried a shutout into the third period.

Molino Loaned to Colorado, while McGauley & Wagner Returns to Utah

Tim McGauley and Ryan Wagner were each reassigned to Utah after spending a few days in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles. McGauley and Wagner each played last night in a 5-4 win over Ontario. Wagner scored a goal on Saturday, giving him 3 goals and 3 assists in 18 games for the Eagles this season. With Utah this season Wagner has 5 goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 20 games. As for Tim McGauley, what can you say. He's had an MVP type of year. McGauley leads the league with 42 assists and is 2nd with 61 points and plus-minus (+34). McGauley had Utah's only goal on Sunday vs KC.

Season Series vs Kansas City

Utah is 3-3-0-1 vs KC this season. Tim McGauley has 3 goals vs KC this season. In the last 5 series games KC has scored only 5 regulation goals and 6 total.

Kansas City 2 @ Utah 1 (Feb 23 2020) (shootout)

Kansas City 1 @ Utah 0 (Feb 22 2020)

Utah 4 @ Kansas City 1 (Feb 15 2020)

Utah 5 @ Kansas City 1 (Feb 14 2020)

Utah 4 @ Kansas City 1 (Dec 20 2019)

Utah 2 @ Kansas City 4 (Nov 9 2019)

Utah 1 @ Kansas City 5 (Nov 8 2019)

Richart and Williams are the Ironmen of the Team

Taylor Richart and Eric Williams are the only 2 players to have appeared in all 56 games this season.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Forward Tim McGauley leads league in assists (42). Tim is 2nd in plus-minus (+33) and is also 2nd in points (60). Griffen Molino is 3rd in points (59), assists (37) and plus-minus (+32). Taylor Richart is tied for 2nd in goals by a defenseman (12). He also leads all blueliners in shots on goal (168). Richart leads league in defenseman power play goals (8). Yuri Terao has 5 game winning goals, tied for 2nd most among rookies. Connor Yau is 2nd in plus-minus among rookies (+26). Mason McDonald leads the league in shootout wins (3). Martin Ouellette is 3rd in the league in wins (21).

Rio Tinto Kennecott Partners with the Grizzlies

For every goal scored at home this season Rio Tinto Kennecott will donate $100 to UCAIR, the Utah Clean Air Partnership. The Grizzlies have scored 87 goals at home so far this season. Grizz have outscored opponents 87 to 64 at Maverik Center and have a record of 17-7-2-2.

Upcoming Promotions

February 24th Kansas City at Utah - Maverik Monday (Buy one get one free tickets with Maverik Adventure Card).

March 13th Allen at Utah - AFCU Friday.

March 14th Allen at Utah - Military Night (Specialty jersey's). Beer Fest. Lucky's Family Night.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 32-16-5-3

Home record: 17-7-2-2. Utah has outscored opponents 87 to 66 at home this season.

Road record: 15-9-3-1. Utah is outscoring opponents 102 to 79 on the road this season.

Last 10 games: Utah is 6-3-0-1.

Goals per game: 3.38 (9th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.59 (2nd).

Shots per game: 33.13 (9th).

Shots against per game: 27.11 (2nd).

Utah has outshot opponents in 40 of the 56 games this season.

Shots

Win Loss

Outshooting 24 15

Outshot 8 9

Power play: 19.7 % (7th).

Penalty Kill: 83.6 % (Tied 8th).

Record When Scoring First: 20-3-1 (.848 win %). League average is a .761 win %.

First Goal

Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 20 4

Opposition 12 20

Team Leaders

Goals: Ty Lewis/Griffen Molino (22)

Assists: Tim McGauley (42) - Leads league.

Points: McGauley (61) - 2nd in league.

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+34) - 2nd in league.

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86)

Power Play Points: Tim McGauley (15) - All 15 points are assists.

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (171)

Shooting Percentage: Josh Dickinson (18.8 %)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao/Griffen Molino (5)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (17)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62) Miska was called up to the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 16.

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

Ty Lewis - 1 (January 13th).

4 Goal Game - Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

Scoring

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 46 74 61 4 4 189 Utah Grizzlies 629 633 538 51 1851

Opposition 40 55 42 5 3 145 Opposition 489 532 454 40 1515

