Mavs Blanked 3-0 on Getaway Day in Utah
February 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Ut. - The Kansas City Mavericks were shutout 3-0 by the Utah Grizzlies Monday night at Maverik Center. Grizzlies goaltender Martin Ouellette stopped all 17 shots by the Mavericks. Kansas City now returns home to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for a Saturday matchup with the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:05 p.m.
First Period
-Utah goal: Ryan Wagner (PP) assisted by Taylor Richart and Eric Williams at 13:47.
-UTA 13, KC 3
Second Period
-Utah goal: Wagner (2) assisted by Josh Dickinson at 3:40.
-Shots: UTA 14, KC 5
Third Period
-Utah goal: Tim McGauley assisted by Josh Anderson and Jack Jenkins at 9:55.
-Shots: KC 9, UTA 7
Notes & Streaks
-The Mavericks finished the night zero-for-three on the power play and four-for-five on the penalty kill.
-Nick Schneider stopped 31 of 34 shots.
The Mavericks return home to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Saturday to face the Kalamazoo Wings. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m.
