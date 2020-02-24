Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 20 (February 17 - February 23, 2020)

Indy splits the weekend with Kalamazoo and Fort Wayne, host Kalamazoo and Greenville this week

INDY FUEL WEEK 19 RESULTS: 1-1-0-0, 27-24-2-1 Overall, 4th Central Division

Friday, February 21 - Fuel 5 at Kalamazoo 4

The Indy Fuel visited the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night looking to snap a four-game losing skid. Seeing a five-goal first period, Kalamazoo would score two goals in the third period, forcing Indy's Derian Plouffe to score a late, tying goal sending the game to overtime. Jumping on a Kalamazoo turnover Plouffe, buried the overtime goal handing the Fuel a 5-4 win on Friday night.

Saturday, February 22 - Fuel 1 at Fort Wayne 2

Coming off of a 5-4 overtime win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night, the Fuel visited the Komets on Saturday looking to earn back-to-back wins on Saturday. Fort Wayne would score two goals in first and second periods, holding on to that lead until Cliff Watson cut the lead in half in the third period. Indy's power play goal would not be enough as they fell 2-1 on Saturday.

INDY FUEL WEEK 20 SCHEDULE:

Friday, February 28 - Fuel vs Kalamazoo (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Opening three games in three days, Indy hosts the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night for their seventh matchup of the season. Indy has put together a record of 4-2-0-0 record against the Wings this season, although splitting the two matchups at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Saturday, February 29 - Fuel vs Greenville (6:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday's game will be the second time Indy has met the Swamp Rabbits this season. The last time the two teams met, Indy fell 3-2 before losing five straight games. Saturday's game will be the third time this season that Indy has hosted a South Division team at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. In the second game during the 2019-20 ECHL Player's Weekend, Blackhawks legend Dave Bolland will visit and fans will have the chance to bid on game-worn alternate grey jerseys with player's nicknames on the back.

Sunday, March 1 - Fuel vs Greenville (3:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Closing out three games in three days on Sunday, the Fuel will host Greenville in the second half of a back to back. Sunday's game will be the second Family Fun Day of the season for the Fuel. With the purchase of ticket, fans will have the chance to skate with the team after the game.

OIL DROPS:

Scoring on Friday and Saturday, Cliff Watson has three goals in his last four games

Mathieu Foget has earned four assists in his last five games, tallying one assist in each game this weekend

With a goal on Friday night, Spencer Watson continues to lead the league in goals with 28

Watson is four points behind Shawn Szydlowski for first place in the league in power play points (9g, 12a)

Earning three goals and 16 assists on the power play, Keoni Texeira is in first place among defensemen in power play points

Winning on Friday, Charles Williams has won four out of his last six starts

Stopping 39 shots from Kalamazoo on Friday, Williams made the second-most saves by a Fuel goaltender this weekend

Scoring on 2-of-12 power play chances, Indy is fourth in the ECHL in power play percentage, scoring on 21% of their chances

Killing 5-of-7 penalties this weekend, Indy is in 20th in the ECHL in penalty killing, stopping 79.6% of their chances

Winning in overtime on Friday, Indy is 7-2 in overtime games this season

