Mavs Monday: KC Wraps up Set with Utah, Heads for Saturday Showdown vs. Kalamazoo
February 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks will play just two games this week and only play one game in nine days as they face the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday. After two big wins in Utah, the Mavs are out of last place in the Mountain Division and after Saturday's game against Kalamazoo, the Mavericks remaining 14 games will be against Mountain Division opponents.
Last Week's Action
Wed. 2/19: 5-3 L at Idaho
Sat. 2/22: 1-0 W at Utah
Sun. 2/23: 2-1 W (SO) at Utah
This Week's Schedule
Mon. 2/24: at Utah Grizzlies
Sat. 2/29: vs. Kalamazoo Wings
Mountain Division Standings
1. Allen Americans (37-12-6-2, 82 points)
2. Utah Grizzlies (32-16-5-3, 72 points)
3. Idaho Steelheads (31-17-3-4, 69 points)
4. Rapid City Rush (27-22-5-1, 60 points)
5. Tulsa Oilers (26-25-6-1, 59 points)
6. Kansas City Mavericks (24-28-3-1, 52 points)
7. Wichita Thunder (21-28-8-0, 50 points)
Goalie Tandem
Mavericks goaltenders Nick Schneider and Tyler Parsons turned in stellar performances Saturday and Sunday. Schneider recorded his first pro shutout with a 30-save night on Saturday, and Parsons followed him with a 42-save performance Sunday evening in the Mavs 2-1 shootout win.
Ulett Takes Charge
Mavericks forward Loren Ulett has both of the Mavericks regulation goals in the last two games and has reached double digits in goals for the first time in his professional career.
Woods Goes Up
Mavericks defenseman Justin Woods was loaned to Rocket Laval of the American Hockey League. Woods previously played 10 games with the Manitoba Moose in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
High On a Low
Saturday night's 1-0 win was the lowest total scoring game of the season for the Mavericks this year. Loren Ulett's game-winner 25 seconds into the third period lifted the Mavs to their first 1-0 win of the season.
Taking the Low Road
The Mavericks recorded just 12 shots on Saturday, their lowest shot total in any game this season.
Historic Campaign for Carzo
Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo has accomplished several milestones and has ascended the Mavs franchise ranks in multiple categories. In Wednesday's game at Idaho, he played in his 400th career ECHL game and scored his 76th goal as a Mav, putting him alone in third place on the Mavs all-time goals list. Carzo also played in his 265th career game with the Mavericks last Saturday against Utah, second most in franchise history. Earlier this season, Carzo also scored his 100th career ECHL goal.
Vander-landed
Mavs rookie forward Mitch Vanderlaan scored his first goal as a Maverick in the third period of Wednesday's game at Idaho. Vanderlaan was acquired in a trade for D Neal Goff on February 3.
That Time of Year
The Mavericks made their first amateur signing of the season, bringing on defenseman Roshen Jaswal on an ATO deal. In 74 games with St. Olaf College (NCAA D-III), Jaswal had 42 points on 13 goals and 29 assists.
