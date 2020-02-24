Mavs Monday: KC Wraps up Set with Utah, Heads for Saturday Showdown vs. Kalamazoo

February 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks will play just two games this week and only play one game in nine days as they face the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday. After two big wins in Utah, the Mavs are out of last place in the Mountain Division and after Saturday's game against Kalamazoo, the Mavericks remaining 14 games will be against Mountain Division opponents.

Last Week's Action

Wed. 2/19: 5-3 L at Idaho

Sat. 2/22: 1-0 W at Utah

Sun. 2/23: 2-1 W (SO) at Utah

This Week's Schedule

Mon. 2/24: at Utah Grizzlies

Sat. 2/29: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (37-12-6-2, 82 points)

2. Utah Grizzlies (32-16-5-3, 72 points)

3. Idaho Steelheads (31-17-3-4, 69 points)

4. Rapid City Rush (27-22-5-1, 60 points)

5. Tulsa Oilers (26-25-6-1, 59 points)

6. Kansas City Mavericks (24-28-3-1, 52 points)

7. Wichita Thunder (21-28-8-0, 50 points)

Goalie Tandem

Mavericks goaltenders Nick Schneider and Tyler Parsons turned in stellar performances Saturday and Sunday. Schneider recorded his first pro shutout with a 30-save night on Saturday, and Parsons followed him with a 42-save performance Sunday evening in the Mavs 2-1 shootout win.

Ulett Takes Charge

Mavericks forward Loren Ulett has both of the Mavericks regulation goals in the last two games and has reached double digits in goals for the first time in his professional career.

Woods Goes Up

Mavericks defenseman Justin Woods was loaned to Rocket Laval of the American Hockey League. Woods previously played 10 games with the Manitoba Moose in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

High On a Low

Saturday night's 1-0 win was the lowest total scoring game of the season for the Mavericks this year. Loren Ulett's game-winner 25 seconds into the third period lifted the Mavs to their first 1-0 win of the season.

Taking the Low Road

The Mavericks recorded just 12 shots on Saturday, their lowest shot total in any game this season.

Historic Campaign for Carzo

Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo has accomplished several milestones and has ascended the Mavs franchise ranks in multiple categories. In Wednesday's game at Idaho, he played in his 400th career ECHL game and scored his 76th goal as a Mav, putting him alone in third place on the Mavs all-time goals list. Carzo also played in his 265th career game with the Mavericks last Saturday against Utah, second most in franchise history. Earlier this season, Carzo also scored his 100th career ECHL goal.

Vander-landed

Mavs rookie forward Mitch Vanderlaan scored his first goal as a Maverick in the third period of Wednesday's game at Idaho. Vanderlaan was acquired in a trade for D Neal Goff on February 3.

That Time of Year

The Mavericks made their first amateur signing of the season, bringing on defenseman Roshen Jaswal on an ATO deal. In 74 games with St. Olaf College (NCAA D-III), Jaswal had 42 points on 13 goals and 29 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.