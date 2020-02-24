Mark Cooper Signs PTO with Charlotte Checkers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced Monday that forward Mark Cooper has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

The 27-year-old attacker has totaled 46 points in 55 games for South Carolina this season on 17 goals and 29 assists. Although this is his first AHL opportunity during 2019-20, Cooper is no stranger to the league, having previously played for the San Antonio Rampage, Tucson Roadrunners and Chicago Wolves.

Cooper, a native of Toronto, Ontario, played 25 games with the Rampage in 2018-19 and scored seven points on two goals and five assists. In total, he's played 37 AHL games with those three teams, scoring nine points.

Now in his fourth professional season, Cooper has played 207 career ECHL games with the Stingrays, Kansas City Mavericks and Rapid City Rush while accounting for 172 points on 69 goals and 103 assists.

Before turning pro, the attacker suited up for 157 NCAA games with the Bowling Green State University Falcons from 2012-16, scoring 91 points on 45 goals and 46 assists.

The Stingrays are back on the ice to battle the Atlanta Gladiators Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. for Education Day at the North Charleston Coliseum.

