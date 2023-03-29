Thunder Stun Royals in OT, 4-3

READING - Patrick Grasso scored 3:07 into overtime as the Adirondack Thunder came back to defeat the Reading Royals on Wednesday night, 4-3, from Santander Arena.

Max Newton scored the lone goal of the first period to give the Royals the lead. After big saves by Thunder goaltender Vinnie Purpura, Newton was able to tap the loose puck into an open net for his 28th of the year. Assists were credited to Charlie Gerard and Colin Felix at 6:31 of the first period and the Thunder trailed by one after 20 minutes.

Adirondack tied the game at one at 6:09 of the second period as Sebastian Vidmar took a pass from Shane Harper and sent a wrist shot into the net. The goal was Vidmar's tenth of the year from Harper and Wayne Letourneau and tied the game 1-1.

At 9:38 of the second, Jacob Gaucher put in his 20th of the year on the power play to give the Royals another one-goal advantage. Tyler Heidt and Mason Millman were given the assists and the goal came at 9:38 of the second.

Reading took a 3-1 lead at 11:30 of period two as Alec Butcher sent a wrist shot by Vinnie Purpura from the hash marks with assists from Millman and Ryan Cook.

Shane Harper pulled the Thunder back within one goal on the power play late in the second. Harper moved to the bottom of the left circle and lifted a shot up and over the right shoulder of goaltender Bailey Brkin for his 21st of the season. Patrick Grasso and Shawn Weller were given the assists and Adirondack trailed 3-2 heading to the third.

Brady Fleurent scored 3:18 into the third period to tie the game and eventually force overtime. The goal was Fleurent's seventh of the year from Travis Broughman.

In overtime, Patrick Grasso took a pass from Shane Harper and beat Brkin for the game winner at 3:07 of the extra time. The goal was Grasso's 32nd of the year and the Thunder took two points on the road. Vinnie Purpura stopped 38 of 41 shots in the win.

