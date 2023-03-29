Thunder Heads West to Start Series vs. Utah

Wichita Thunder defend against the Utah Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues a six-game road trip tonight at 8:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. Utah took both contests earlier this month in Wichita, winning 5-4 in overtime on March 3 and a 5-2 win on March 5.

All-time, the Thunder are 12-25-6 against the Grizzlies and 2-13-4 on the road against Utah.

Wichita is coming off a 4-2 win last Saturday night against Iowa. The Grizzlies lost to the Cyclones at home last Saturday, 6-3. The Thunder are 3-0-1 over their last four games while Cincinnati is 0-4-0 over that same stretch.

This week could have big implications for the playoff race in the Mountain Division. Wichita enters tonight with 66 points through 64 games. Utah sits in fifth place with 61 points through 63 games. Kansas City also has 66 points, but is in second above the Thunder with a higher winning percentage (.524) and one game in hand on the Thunder.

Allen lurks in fourth place with 62 points and has two games in hand on Wichita. Rapid City is tied for fifth with Utah in both points (61) and winning percentage (.484).

THUNDERBOLTS...Connor Walters is playing his 100th ECHL game tonight...Gavin Gould has eight points in 11 games since coming over from Allen...Mark Liwiski is tied for second in the league in penalty minutes (185)...Wichita is 19-6-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.9%)...Wichita is third overall on the penalty kill (83.7%)...

UTAH NOTES - Johnny Walker is fourth in the league in penalty minutes (169)...Cameron Wright is second in the league in minor penalties, first in game-winning goals (8) and fourth in shots (243)...Tarun Fizer is third among rookies with 10 power play goals and third among rookies with 192 shots...Utah is 20-6-0 when scoring first...Utah is being outscored 81-57 in the third period...Utah is 12-1-0 when leading after one...

