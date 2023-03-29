Wichita Adds Forward, Defenseman from Acadie-Bathurst
March 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Ben Allison and defenseman Cole Larkin.
Allison, 20, turns pro after playing the last four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton, Gatineau and Acadie-Bathurst. A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward is the son of former Thunder forward Scott Allison.
He is coming off his best season of his junior career, netting 78 points (32g, 46a) in 68 games for the Titan. Allison finished with 157 points (62g, 95a) in 193 career games in the QMJHL. Allison was also named as an alternate captain this past year.
Larkin, 20, also turns pro after completing a five-year junior career with Acadie-Bathurst. A native of Mermaid, Prince Edward Island, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound blueliner is also coming off a career season for the Titan. He finished with 40 points (5g, 35a) in 68 games. Larkin piled up 268 games with Acadie-Bathurst, tallying 89 points (9g, 80a) over his junior career. He was named team captain this past season.
Wichita heads to West Valley City tonight at 8:10 p.m. to face the Utah Grizzlies.
