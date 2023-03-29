Chad Macleod Tabbed as Cyclones Assistant Coach

Cincinnati, OH







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have named Chad MacLeod the team's new Assistant Coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 ECHL season. Macleod, 48, joins Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Jason Payne, who is in the midst of his second season in said role and fifth year within the Cyclones organization.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be with a great group of guys and help my childhood friend Jason Payne, who I've known for 40 years," said MacLeod. "I can't thank Ray Harris, Kristin Ropp, and Jason enough for trusting in me to be a part of the Cyclones. Being able to join such a successful organization that has a winning culture and a family environment is something I'm so grateful for. The players have welcomed me in with open arms and this team is on an incredible ride this season. I'm just happy to be along for it."

MacLeod played parts of three professional seasons as a goaltender across four different leagues, appearing in 25 games, including five with the 1996-97 Flint Generals, where he was teammates with Payne.

"I've known Chad for almost my entire life and he is without question the right person for this job," said Payne. "Chad has a calming demeanor on the bench and an infectious personality in the room. He makes anyone who interacts with him feel like they're family. We're happy and fortunate to have someone of his character as a part of our team for this home stretch into the playoffs."

This will not be the first time MacLeod coaches in The Queen City. In 2003, the Toronto, Ontario native came in to coach the Cincinnati Cobras of the CSHL, taking a team from a 1-46 record to a 39-9 mark two seasons later en route to a championship tournament appearance. MacLeod has served in a coaching capacity for nearly 20 years across several youth and junior leagues, including the NA3HL and NAHL, as well as being a Goaltending Coach for multiple organizations in the now defunct-Central Hockey League (CHL).

