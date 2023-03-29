A Must-Win Game Tonight in Worcester

March 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Here's the situation: after 63 games the Lions have 51 points. The Worcester Railers - tonight's opponent - have 67 points after 65 games and currently occupy the fourth and final playoff position in the North Division. For Trois-Rivières to have any hope of making the playoffs they essentially must win-out their remaining nine games, starting with tonight's in Worcester, and hope the Railers stumble on their way to the finish line. Although this is not an elimination playoff game this evening for the Lions, it sure feels like it is. Do we believe in miracles? Yes, we do!

This is the fifth and final game between the two teams this season. The Lions won two of the previous four games, as have the Railers. Puck drop this evening from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts is 7:05 p.m.

Players to watch

The Lions' Cedrick Montminy was named the second star in Saturday afternoon's loss to Norfolk, a game in which he potted two goals, both in the third period to erase what had been the Admirals' three-goal lead. After 58 games this season the Lions' captain has 18-22-40 totals.

Reece Newkirk scored Worcester's only goal in their most recent game, a 2-1 loss to Adirondack on Saturday. Through 47 games this season the Railers' forward has 16-18-34 totals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.