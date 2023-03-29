Forward Cristiano DiGiacinto Returns from AHL Hartford

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Cristiano DiGiacinto has been reassigned to the team by Hartford (AHL).

DiGiacinto, 27, returns to the Icemen where he has posted six points (3g, 3a) in ten games played this season. DiGiacinto has also collected 12 points (3g, 6a) in 26 outings with Hartford this season as well. The 5-11, 188-poound forward recorded 13 points (6g, 7a) in 47 games with Hartford in 2021-22.

DiGiacinto made his professional debut with the Icemen during the 2017-18 season and recorded six points (1g, 5a) in 12 games before leaving the team for college at Acadia University from 2018-2020, registering 53 points (27g, 26a) in 67 collegiate games.

From 2014-2017, the Hamilton, Ontario resident produced 149 points (67g, 82a) with 369 penalty minutes in 223 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Windsor Spitfires.

The Icemen are back in action this Friday and Saturday at Orlando. Game time for both games is set for 7:00 p.m. Catch all Icemen game broadcasts on www.mixlr.com/jaxicmen and at www.FloHockey.TV.

