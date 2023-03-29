Royals Return Home for Wild Wednesday Clash with Thunder

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (37-22-4-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a four-game home stand with a face-off against the Adirondack Thunder (27-26-8-2) on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features a Wild Wednesdays promotional game with ticket discounts on Green Zone tickets ($6.10) and $5 Buy One, Get One tickets for college students with a valid .edu e-mail address! College students ONLY pay service fees for ticket.

Food and drink deals at the game include $1 beer at select locations around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 37-22-3-0 record after defeating the Wheeling Nailers in their previous game on Sunday, March 26, 5-3. The road win concluded a three-game road-trip where the Royals took the opener against the Toledo Walleye Friday, March 24, 4-2 and finale against the Nailers on Sunday, 5-3. The Royals dropped the second game of the road-trip in Wheeling on Saturday, March 25, in a high-scoring affair, 6-5. Charlie Gerard (2g-3a) and Jacob Gaucher (1g-4a) led the Royals in the road-trip with five points each. The two forwards combined for six points on Sunday with three points each (1g-2a).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 45-27-7 against Adirondack and have won seven of the nine meetings with the Thunder this season. Reading previously split a two-game series with the Thunder in Glens Falls, New York with an overtime win on Saturday, February 25, 2-1, after suffering a regulation loss on Friday, February 24, 4-3.

Last time at Santander Arena, the Royals defeated the Thunder in a 6-1 thumping on Saturday, February 4. In the head-to-head season series, Reading has scored 32 goals to Adirondack's 19.

Reading (78 pts) holds second place in the North Division with a three-point lead over the Maine Mariners (75 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 42-19-2-0 record and became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Saturday, March 18. Maine holds third place with a 36-23-2-1 record and wins in three of their last four games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 32-30-3-0 record while Adirondack (27-26-8-2) holds a thirteen-point lead over Trois-Rivières (24-36-3-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 18 wins in 64 games (18-41-2-3).

Adirondack enters the stand alone game on an eight-game point streak after winning their last three-game in regulation. The Thunder previously defeated the Worcester Railers in their last game on Saturday, March 25, 2-1. Adirondack has won six of their last 10 games overall and is on a four-game point streak in games on the road. Forward Patrick Grasso leads the Thunder in goals (31) while forward Shane Harper leads the club in assists (43) and points (63).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in the road-trip finale in Wheeling:

Streaks:

Forward Alec Butcher is on a six-game point streak (4g-7a)

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a six-game point streak (2g-8a)

Defenseman Tyler Heidt is on a six-game point streak (3g-6a)

Defenseman Mason Millman is on a six-game point streak (8a)

Milestones:

Forward Charlie Gerard earned his 50th assist of his ECHL career

Forward Jacob Gaucher earned his 50th point of his professional career

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for 11th in the league in points (66)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (256)

Forward Max Newton is tied for third among rookies in goals (27) and is fourth in points (62)

Newton is fourth among rookies in shots on goal (191)

Goalie Pat Nagle is sixth among goalies in goals-against average (2.49)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for third among rookies in major penalties (8)

Captain Garrett McFadden is tied for 11th among defensemen in points (39)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 8th among defensemen in points (41)

Millman is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

