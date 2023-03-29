Steelheads Victorious in Tenth Straight Game Defeating Kansas City 6-0

March 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (52-9-1-2, 107pts) picked up their 10th straight victory overall, 16th on home ice, defeating the Kansas City Mavericks (29-27-6-2, 66pts) by a final score of 6-0 Wednesday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,113 fans. It was the 30th sellout in the 32nd home game including the 29th straight. Idaho will continue their series against Kansas City Friday and Saturday night for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.

It took just 38 seconds for the Steelheads to get on the board as Wade Murphy (18th) made a tremendous individual move getting around the defender at the top of the crease then flipping a backhand shot home. Idaho led 1-0 after the opening 20 minutes of play outshooting the Mavericks 13-9.

The Steelheads struck twice in the opening 5:34 of play in the middle frame as Ryan Dmowski (27th) fired a shot upstairs from the high slot off a drop pass from Ty Pelton-Byce. Then Pelton-Byce (16th) made it 3-0, 2:47 later firing a one timer in the top left corner from the high slot. With jut 3:48 remaining in the stanza Pelton-Byce (17th) made it 4-0 on a breakaway score off a flip pass from Dmowski back deep in the defensive zone. Idaho capitalized on the first power-play of the game just five seconds into the man advantage as Dmowski (28th) fired a one-timer into the cage from the high slot making it 5-0. The Steelheads outshot the Mavericks 17-10 in the middle frame and took a 5-0 lead into the dressing room.

Idaho killed off three penalties in the final period and received a short-handed goal from Zach Walker (6th) at 7:47 as Jordan Kawaguchi forced a turnover behind the net and found Walker all alone in front.

Adam Scheel made 31 for his fourth straight victory and has now won nine straight games, 14 of his last 15 dating back to Jan. 28. Shan Starrett made 26 saves on 30 shots and was relieved by Dillon Kelley after 40 minutes of play. Kelley made four saves on five shots in the third period.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Adam Scheel (31 saves)

2) Ty Pelton-Byce (2-2-4, +3, 3 shots)

3) Ryan Dmowski (2-1-3, +2, 3 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-1 on the power-play while Kansas City was 0-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Kansas City 35-31.

- Idaho is 22-6-2 all-time vs. Kansas City and 13-1-0-0 in Boise, ID at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads are 5-1-0-0 against the Mavericks this season.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Matt Register (INJ), Colton Kehler (IR), Janis Svanenbergs (IR), and Jade Miller (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- The Steelheads have scored 47 goals in their last nine games scoring five or more goals in seven of their last nine.

- Idaho has won 10 straight games, their second longest of the year, outscoring opponents 49-20 during the streak.

- Idaho increased their home winning streak to 16 games dating back to Jan. 28 outscoring their opposition 73-23. They need two more wins in their last four home games to set the league record for most wins on home ice.

- Idaho tied a franchise high in wins (52) in a single season matching their mark during the 2002-03 campaign as members of the WCHL.

- With 8 games remaining Idaho needs five wins to set the league record for most wins in a season.

- With 16 available points Idaho needs 10 points to set the most points in a single season in league history.

- Idaho needs four wins in their last four homes game to set the longest winning streak on home ice in league history.

- Idaho recorded their 10th shutout of the year and they are now two shy of tying the South Carolina Stingrays (12, 2014-15) for most in a single season in league history.

- Ty Pelton-Byce increased his point streak to four games (4-5-9) recording two goals and two assists for his first four-point game.

- Ryan Dmowski tallied two goals and an assist for his team leading 18th multi-point game of the year.

- Zane franklin has points in two straight (1-2-3) and six of his last seven (4-3-7).

- Patrick Kudla tallied three assists and now has points in three of his last four games (2-6-8).

- Zach Walker scored the Steelheads 11th short-handed goal of the year while recording an assist for his third multi-point game of the year.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.