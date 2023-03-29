Royals Earn Point, Struck Down by Thunder in Overtime, 4-3

March 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (37-22-5-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Adirondack Thunder (28-26-8-2) in overtime, 4-3, on Wednesday, March 29 at Santander Arena. Reading draws within two points of a Kelly Cup Playoff berth with the one point earned in the overtime loss. The Royals improved their divisional lead to four points ahead of Maine for second place in the North Division. Bailey Brkin (5-9-3) suffered the overtime loss in net for Reading with 32 saves on 36 shots faced. Vinnie Purpura earned the win in net for Adirondack with 38 saves on 41 shots faced (2-0-0-1).

Reading took an early lead with the lone goal of the first period. Max Newton buried his 28th goal of the season on a rebound off of Purpura's left pad to net the game's opening goal 6:31 into regulation. Reading has scored the opening goal in six of their last seven games. In the first period, Reading compiled a season-high 21 shots and fell one shot on goal shy of tying Cincinnati for second most shots on goal in a first period this period at 22.

Thunder vs. Royals 3/29/23 | Highlights

The Royals took the one-goal lead into the second period where both teams notched two goals each for another Royals one-goal lead after the period, 3-2. Sebastian Vidmar put Adirondack on the board with his 10th goal of the season 6:09 into the second period before Jacob Gaucher and Alec Butcher answered back for Reading with their 20th goals of the season. The goals improved both forwards' point streaks to seven games and were each scored in a span of 2:08.

Adirondack scored the remaining three goals in the game to complete a come-from-behind victory accomplished in the third period and overtime. After Shane Harper drew the game within a goal with his 21st goal of the season, Brady Fleurent netted the equalizer to tie the game up in the third period, 3-3. Fleurent rang a wrist shot off of the post to Reading's net that banked off of the Brkin and across the goal line for his seventh goal of the season.

Thunder vs. Royals Post-Game | James Henry & Alec Butcher

Brkin saved the remaining six shots he faced in regulation while Purpura turned aside all nine shots he faced in the third period to send the game to the first overtime at Santander Arena this season. Both teams registered two shots on goal in the extra stanza. Patrick Grasso sealed the overtime win for Adirondack 3:07 into the extra frame on a 3-on-1 odd-man rush into Reading's zone. Grasso's team-leading 32nd goal of the season provided himself a multi-point game (1g-1a) while Harper earned his second assist and third point in the road victory (1g-2a).

The Royals outshot the Thunder with 41 shots to Adirondack's 36 in the game. Reading concluded their season-series with a 7-2-1 record against the Thunder and fell to 4-5 in overtime games this season.

The Royals continue their four-game homestand on Friday, March 31 against the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Mental Health and Recovery promotional game.

-

Upcoming Games:

Mental Health + Recovery Night - Mar. 31 vs. Trois-Rivières

Ice Angels trading cards giveaway

$30 Pre-game yoga - Bring your own mat and wear layers as yoga will be done on the ice! - Click for tickets

Specialty mocktails

$2 off domestic drafts 6-7:00 PM

4 for $60 deal including 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks, and 4 pairs of thundersticks. Presented by Deibler Dental

Take the HERO pledge to become a designated driver

Motor Sports Night - Apr. 1 vs. Trois-Rivières

Motor Sports Night presented by Schaeffer's Motor Sports

Rally racing towel giveaway (first 1500)

Vehicle displays

Slapshot Saturdays: $2 off craft draft beers 3-4:00 PM

Slapshot Saturdays: pre-game photo on ice with Slapshot from 3:00-4:15 below section 109

Battle of the Badges - Apr. 2 vs. Trois-Rivières

Trading cards giveaway (first 1000)

Post-game scrimage between Reading and Harrisburg First Responders

1st responder discount here!

$1.00 popcorn, chips, and hot dogs at select locations. $1.00 kids ticket with purchase of an adult ticket (Box office only)

Pre-game concert from Heaven's Thunder at 1:45 PM

2022-23 & 2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 & now 2023-24 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.