Kansas City Mavericks Playoff Tickets on Sale Today

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Tickets for the first four potential Kansas City Mavericks home playoff games will go on sale at 12:00 PM today, March 29, 2023. Fans can call the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825 or via Ticketmaster to purchase tickets to the postseason action.

Fans who purchase single-game tickets via Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically for any games not played. Current season ticket members who purchased rounds in full can use any leftover funds to opt in for further rounds, season ticket renewals or single game tickets for the 2023-24 season.

The Mavericks (29-26-8, 66 points) are currently in second place in the Mountain Division with nine regular season games remaining. The top four teams in each division make the ECHL postseason. Second place and sixth place in the Mountain Division are separated by five points.

Kansas City is on the road for three games at ECHL-leading Idaho this week, with games Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Mavericks return home to Cable Dahmer Arena for a huge divisional game against Rapid City on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:05 PM.

Great tickets are still available to the three remaining huge Mavericks regular season home games. Visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825 to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action.

